Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Harold W. Jeffers Jr., 47, of the 200 block of South Orchard Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; and domestic battery with a prior, unrelated conviction, Level 6 felony. Jeffers was held without bond.
Bryce A. Jones, 31, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Topeka, was arrested at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Jones was held on $1,500 bond.
Sosha S. Kammerer, 31, of the 100 block of South Van Scoyoc Street, Avilla, was arrested at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Kammerer was released on her own recognizance.
Samuel W. King, 51, of the 12000 block of Thornapple Cove, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. King was held on $2,500 bond.
Cyrus T. Lawrence, 22, of the 200 block of El Dorado Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:58 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Lawrence was held on $1,500 bond.
Austin R. Schlemmer, 34, of the 2200 block of Beacon Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Schlemmer was held on $3,500 bond.
Joseph A. Tarlton, 33, of the 1100 block of Silver Springs Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on a body attachment warrant. Tarlton was held on $5,630.20 cash bond.
Christy L. Benjamin, 34, of the 1900 block of Aspen Cove, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Benjamin was released on her own recognizance.
Renee D. Gerber, 41, of the 3100 block of East C.R. 800N, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gerber was held without bond.
Emmanuel Hernandez, 41, of the 2000 block of East U.S. 6, Albion, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Hernandez was held on $2,500 bond.
Elizar Martinez Jr., 47, of the 1800 block of Roc Lane, Goshen, was booked at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jorje I. Reyes, 24, of the 700 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Reyes was held on $2,500 bond.
Nicholas B. Smead, 34, of the 1200 block of East C.R. 350S, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony; two warrant charging a probation violation, a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Smead was held without bond.
