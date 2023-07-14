Avilla GOP to caucus for ballot vacancy
AVILLA — The Noble County Republican Party will hold a caucus July 24 to fill a vacancy on the November ballot for Avilla Town Council.
Ann Freeman had finished second to Andy Uhl in a three-candidate race in May’s primary, with the top-two voters moving on to the general election. According to Noble County GOP Chairwoman Shelly Williams, Freeman will be moving out of the Avilla area and has withdrawn her candidacy.
Avilla Republican precinct chairmen in Precincts 25 and 26 will be voting for her replacement at 5 p.m. on July 24 at the St. James Restaurant.
The restaurant is closed on Mondays, but door will open at 4:50 p.m. that day for the caucus.
Uhl was the lead vote-getter in May’s primary with 222 and Freeman was second with 157.
Uhl and whomever is selected on July 24 will advance to another pick-two race in November, as Avilla voters will have to choose their from the two Republicans as well as incumbent Democrat Bill Krock Jr.
Glick to serve on study committees
INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Sue Glick (R-LaGrange) will serve as a member of several study committees in preparation for the 2024 legislative session. Glick’s assignments include:
• Drainage Task Force;
• Interim Study Committee on Corrections and Criminal Code;
• Interim Study Committee on Public Safety and Military Affairs;
• Legislative Council; and
• Board of Trustees of the State Museum and Historic Sites Corporation.
“I’m looking forward to reviewing trends with respect to criminal behavior in the corrections committee and hope to continue our work with the Drainage Task Force, which started last year,” Glick said. “This review plays an important role in helping us prepare legislation to improve public safety and provide resources for Hoosiers.”
Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council, which is comprised of 16 voting members – eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives. As Assistant President Pro Tempore of the Senate, I serve as one of the eight Senators on the Legislative Council.
To view study committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov.
State Sen. Sue Glick (R-LaGrange) represents Senate District 13, which includes LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties and a portion of DeKalb County.
