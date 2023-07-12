KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville board of works approved the purchase of camera systems for its two new squad cars for $12,944 at Tuesday morning’s meeting. The camera system is already in service in three other police vehicles.
Police Chief Lance Waters said the camera system can upload officers’ body camera footage on the go as well as video from the vehicle, a plus for many situations.
The board approved paying the bills for the ongoing Drake Road project: $3,730 for Phase 1 inspections and $4,756 for Phase 2 design. The city spent $9,373 for storm sewer materials to repair deteriorated pipes on Kammerer Road and Burnam Street.
The board heard that the recent Main Street culvert replacement costs came in at $114,941.50, much less that the original estimate of $142,300. Mayor Suzanne Handshoe attributed the cost savings to the use of in-house departments for the work.
In other business, the board agreed to wage increases for firefighters Casey Kintz and Connor Marks.
Other actions include:
• Sewer adjustments for nine residents who filled their swimming pools, plus adjustments for 913 Moyer St., and 2116 Pueblo Drive. The water did not enter the sewer system.
• Paid an invoice from S & K Equipment Company for $6,158 for the repair of a sludge pump.
• Paid $4,092.71 to Baker-Tilly for a water rate study.
