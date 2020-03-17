KENDALLVILLE — With another week of social distancing and self-quarantining to halt the spread of coronavirus, more gatherings have called it off.
Here’s an updated list of the most recent events to cancel and buildings to close:
Turning Point’s Night of Hope — postponed
West Noble’s alternative school Turning Point has postponed its fundraiser Night of Hope.
The event, which was scheduled for March 21, is now anticipated to be rescheduled for mid-May if the coronavirus threat has dissipated by then.
Money people have paid to go to the event will be held for now to go towards the later date.
Noble Trails Fishing Line 5k Run/Walk — postponed
Following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, Noble Trails won’t be collecting registrations for this year’s 5k.
Instead, Noble Trails Secretary Scott Allen said in an email that the event will be temporarily suspended and will be rescheduled later.
“Regardless of the various opinions circulating on the seriousness of this pandemic, Noble Trails takes these concerns seriously. Even for those who appear to be healthy and can fight the virus without serious complications, we know that there are others in the community with weakened and compromised immune systems. It is those residents we focus our decision on,” Allen wrote.
Ligonier United Methodist Church services — online only
Through the end of April, the Ligonier United Methodist Church will have church services online.
Congregation members can view services on the church’s website at ligumc.org or on its Facebook page.
Questions are directed to lmethod@ligtel.com or call 894-3765.
Shipshewana Town Hall — closed
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Shipshewana Town Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.
There will be no interruption of town services provided to the public such as police, fire and utilities.
Utility customers are encouraged to use the drop-box or Pay-Gov on the town website to make payments.
Town Hall will be staffed during normal business hours. Those with questions should call at 768-4743 or email.
Sweet Church square dance — canceled
Sweet Church’s square dance, which was originally scheduled for March 28 from 7-10 p.m., is now canceled.
St. Martin’s routine medical appointments — canceled
All routine medical appointments at St. Martin’s Healthcare are canceled effective Monday.
Tele-med visits are being set up, and St Martin’s said it will have more information as soon as possible.
The clinic will stay open to give refills for patients. Refill requests are to be made by calling the clinic at 357-0077 to arrange.
Patients who become ill are asked to call the clinic for a phone assessment. Phones will be answered Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 2-8 p.m.
The clinic will be closed as previously scheduled from March 23-27.
Kendallville Public Library events — canceled
Currently, the Kendallville Public Library is remaining open for business. However, all library programming has been canceled through April 18.
In addition, the following procedural changes have been made throughout the buildings.
Social gatherings or group work is discouraged. Public events scheduled in a library meeting room may be canceled at the discretion of the event organizer. The library will refund any fees/deposits paid.
Please use discretion when checking out items that may be harder to clean from the library, like board games, Cortex kits and newspapers.
All toys will be removed from the children’s play areas, and the library won’t be accepting donations through April 18.
Computers for ages 17 and under will be located in the Cortex. Adults 18 and older should use computers in the computer lab. All sessions will be limited to one hour.
Avilla Food Pantry — drive-through only
The Avilla Food Pantry will be changing to a drive-through format keep visitors safe and healthy.
The pantry is still working out the details of the change. Those with questions are asked to call Don and Karen Crawford at 705-0602.
Nonprofit Leadership Workshop Series presentation — postponed
An upcoming presentation that was part of the Dekko Foundation’s Nonprofit Leadership Workshop Series has been delayed.
The presentation has been rescheduled for May.
Rep. Jim Banks mobile office hours — canceled
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and directives from Governor Holcomb’s office that recommend “the use of remote work and virtual meetings whenever possible while maintaining operations,” Congressman Jim Banks has announced that his district office will be canceling its mobile office hours indefinitely.
“My staff and I are working around the clock to ensure the health and safety of Hoosiers. We will continue to work closely with health care providers, state agencies, businesses, civic groups and individuals in northeast Indiana, by phone and over email, to formulate a strong but measured response to the coronavirus outbreak,” said Rep. Banks.
Tuesday’s office hours for Ligonier and Huntertown and Thursday’s for Montpelier and Bluffton are among those canceled.
