LAGRANGE — After 14 years of waiting and 14 years of frustration, a former LaGrange County man now has the Purple Heart that he earned in combat.
Sgt. Cory Schreiber, a Westview graduate, was awarded his Purple Heart by Indiana Third District Congressman Jim Banks, after the congressman helped him steer his application through the military bureaucracy.
Schreiber was finally awarded his citation Monday at a short but special ceremony at the American Legion Post 215 in LaGrange. Ironically, his award comes just three days after National Purple Heart Day.
Schreiber served in Company A of the 1st Battalion of the 6th Infantry Regiment of the U.S. Army. While on deployment in Hit, Iraq, in September of 2006, the Bradley Fighting Vehicle Schreiber was riding in was hit by an improvised explosive device.
Schreiber said that explosion tossed the large military vehicle 6 feet in the air, blew a hole in the floor, and crushed parts of the vehicle like a tin can. Schreiber was one of several people injured that day. He suffered injuries to his back.
Schreiber was initially taken to a field hospital and later medical-evacuated to Al Asad Air Force Base for treatment of his injuries.
But when he has honorably discharged from the Army after nine years of service, Schreiber was not credited with the Purple Heart for his injuries. So he started gathering all the evidence he could find documenting his battlefield injury and submitted that paperwork to the military.
It went nowhere.
The Purple Heart is the oldest military award still given to U.S. military members. The original award, called the Badge of Military Merit, was established by Gen. George Washington during the Revolutionary War. It is given to men or women injured or killed on the battlefield in service to their country.
Several months ago, Schreiber, who now lives west of Fort Wayne, reached out to Banks and told him his story, about his injuries, and how he never received his award. Banks, a veteran himself, said he got his staff involved immediately. After the congressman’s push, the Army determined that Schreiber’s injuries warranted a Purple Heart and started drawing up the paperwork.
Banks called Monday’s ceremony where he presented Schreiber his Purple Heart one of the most important moments of his four-year career as a congressman. Banks said at the time of his injury, Schreiber was busy trying to recuperate, not trying to get his Purple Heart.
“He wasn’t focused on the award that he deserved,” Banks said. “Our office was able to step in and right that wrong that happened at that time and help provide him with his Purple Heart.”
Banks called presenting Schreiber with his Purple Heart humbling.
“We jumped at the chance to do something like this to help someone get the proper award they deserved,” the congressman said. “A Purple Heart comes with not just a lot of distinction, but a lot of rewards as well.”
Schreiber seemed surprised to learn that because of his Purple Heart, he now qualifies for a full-ride scholarship to any accredited Indiana college or university, as do his children.
‘I’ve been in Congress for four years, and never had a chance to award someone a Purple Heart,” Banks explained. “To be a part of something like this today is the highlight of my service in Congress.”
For Schreiber, it was simply just a matter of making things right.
“This was great,” he said of the ceremony where his wife was allowed to pin his Purple Heart on his jacket. “It was a very big honor.”
Schreiber said he wasn’t sure this day would ever arrive.
“I’m very thankful,” he said of his award. “Even if I never received any benefits that come with this award, I just wanted what I earned, what I deserved.”
Now he’ll turn his attention to fighting for the others who were seated in that Bradley with him that day in Iraq and try to help them get the Purple Hearts he said they deserve for their injuries.
“When I started this, I told them I would let them know how it turns out,” he said. “I’ll do what can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.