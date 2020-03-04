Fifteen county spelling bee champions from northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio will compete at the 66th Annual Journal Gazette Regional Spelling Bee presented by STAR Financial Bank on Saturday at Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Rhinehart Music Center.
Spelling will begin at 10 a.m. in the Rhinehart Recital Hall.
The winner of the Regional Spelling Bee will represent The Journal Gazette and STAR Financial Bank at the 93rd Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. in May.
The winner will also receive a one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online, The Samuel Louis Sugarman Award, and a one-year subscription to Encyclopaedia Britannica Online Premium.
The 2020 competitors are:
- Vernon Hilty, Adams County, South Adams Middle School, 14 years old, grade eight
- Achyut Ethiraj, Allen County, Cedar Canyon Elementary School, 10 years old, grade four
- Jayden Litchfield, Defiance County, Ayersville Elementary School, 11 years old, grade six
- Jude Hoeffel, DeKalb County, Garrett Middle School, 13 years old, grade eight
- Levi Bordeaux, Huntington County, Crestview Middle School, 13 years old, grade seven
- Titiksha Gorhe, Kosciusko County, Lincoln Elementary School, 12 year old, grade six
- Noah Tropp, LaGrange County, Lakeland Intermediate School, 11 years old, grade six
- Kellan Bay, Noble County, St. Mary School, 12 years old, grade seven
- Sarah Wong, Paulding County, Paulding Middle School, 13 years old, grade eight
- Bryant Gowen, Steuben County, Carlin Park Elementary School, 11 years old, grade five
- Brady Petrie, Van Wert County, Crestview Middle School, 13 years old, grade eight
- Joshua Steely, Wabash County, Manchester Jr-Sr High School, 13 years old, grade eight
- Corinne Isch, Wells County, Kingdom Academy, 13 years old, grade seven
- Ava Rowe, Whitley County, Indian Springs Middle School, 15 years old, grade seven
- Daniella Cheeseman, Williams County, Stryker Local School, 12 years old, grade seven
