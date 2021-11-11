KENDALLVILLE — Two deep-rooted Kendallville industries are looking to expand and seeking tax breaks from the city.
Kendallville’s oldest manufacturer, Flint & Walling, is aiming to upgrade $5.36 million in equipment, while Reliable Tool and Machine is looking at new $1.05 million equipment upgrade at its Ohio Street plant.
Both companies are frequent fliers when it comes to economic expansion in Kendallville, having had several equipment expansions in recent years with help from city tax breaks.
Both abatement requests drew positive recommendations from the Kendallville Economic Development Advisory Committee and will be considered by the Kendallville City Council at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday.
For Flint & Walling, the Oak Street plant will be getting multiple equipment upgrades totaling $5,364,000.
Equipment being upgraded to replace outdated or obsolete equipment and grow the company’s water pump and motor production include new motor equipment, die cast equipment, oven, machining equipment, inspection equipment, shell equipment and production tooling items.
Flint & Walling, which already employs 263 people, expects the updates could add another 20 positions to the company, with an average annual salary of $47,000 per year, about $22.60 per hour.
Among the people already employed at Flint & Walling, the average annual salary is just over $50,000 per year.
Flint & Walling hopes to begin installation as soon as December, with all of the items in place and in use by the end of 2023.
The city’s EDAC board is recommending a 10-year tax break for Flint & Walling. A 10-year sliding-scale tax break would result in tax savings of about $297,320, with the company paying about $199,631 in taxes over the decade, a savings of about 60% of its property tax bill.
The project does qualify for the city’s longest-term abatement, as the Kendallville’s guidelines states projects must exceed $5 million of investment and average wages topping $20 per hour.
For Reliable, it’s planned $1.05 million project would include purchasing a horizontal CNC mill, twin turret lathe, machine-tending robot, CNC cold saw and two electric forklifts.
The expansion could add five new positions at Reliable, with average annual wage of $45,000 per year, about $21.63 per hour.
Reliable currently employs 138 workers with an average salary of about $45,500.
The Reliable project would start this month and should be complete by the end of this year, their abatement request states.
The EDAC board recommended a five-year tax break for Reliable, which would result in $35,785 in savings as compared to $19,782 paid over the five year, a savings of about 64%.
Both companies have had recent expansions and received tax breaks from the city in doing so.
Flint & Walling typically does a larger equipment replacement project each year, or, at least, has done one for the past three years.
Flint & Walling received a 10-year tax abatement on a $2.2 million expansion in November 2020, as well as a five-year tax abatement on a $1.24 million investment in December 2019 and a seven-year abatement on $1.56 million in May 2018.
Reliable received a three-year tax break earlier this year in January for a $460,000 purchase and before that had a three-year abatement on $300,000 of equipment back in August 2018.
