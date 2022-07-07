LIGONIER — According to Google Maps, it should take about 48 minutes to get from Ligonier to Constantine, Michigan.
A Goshen man did it in approximately 51 minutes early Thursday morning. Then again, he didn’t take the most direct route as recommended by the internet traveling advisor.
And the police were chasing him.
A pursuit that began in Noble County, traveled through Elkhart and LaGrange counties, eventually ended in Saint Joseph County, Michigan, with the arrest of an Elkhart man.
Shannon Beckwith, 51, was booked into a Michigan jail on charges of resisting law enforcement and drug charges, according to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
Elkhart County authorities also said they would be inquiring on charges on Beckwith. Ligonier police will also file charges with the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
According to Noble County dispatch records, the pursuit reached speeds of 110 mph.
Dispatch records said the pursuit began at 12:42 a.m. Tuesday when a Ligonier officer attempted to stop a Mercury Grand Marquis traveling westbound on U.S. 6 from Monroe Street in Ligonier.
The Grand Marquis continued on, passing Townline Road at 94 mph, and Buchtel Road at 105 mph. As the pursuit crossed into Elkhart County, speeds reached 110 mph.
The pursuit continued northbound on U.S. 33 in Elkhart County. Police units reported no traffic in the area.
The Grand Marquis turned east onto Elkhart Road, then north onto C.R. 1200W.
At 1:03 a.m. the pursuit entered Elkhart County. The car turned west on C.R. 50N, then re-entered Elkhart County at 1:05 a.m.
The Grand Marquis turned north onto S.R. 13, eventually crossing into Michigan at 1:12 a.m.
The pursuit went northbound on U.S. 131 in Michigan, then the driver made several turns before the Grand Marquis made its way back to U.S. 131. Police reported no traffic in the area.
According to dispatch records, a Michigan deputy sheriff threw stop sticks at 1:33 a.m. A felony stop was executed by officers at 1:33 a.m.
Beckwith, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken into custody at the intersection of U.S. 131 and Stears Road, just south of Constantine, Michigan.
The stop sticks had successful hits on the right side of the Grand Marquis.
Beckwith allegedly told police he fled because his license was suspended.
