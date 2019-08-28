KENDALLVILLE — In a brief meeting Tuesday morning, the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety approved three personnel changes in three different city departments.
The city will be hiring a new dispatcher and deputy clerk for the clerk-treasurers office, while members also accepted the resignation of a city firefighters.
In the police department, Kendallville is taking one of Noble County’s dispatchers to replace a vacancy from when one of the city’s dispatchers took a job as the new county E-911 director.
Police Chief Rob Wiley recommended hiring Jay Cheshier, who has been a dispatcher for the county since September 2018. Wiley said Chesier successfully completed his psychological exam and auditory testing and is ready to start.
Kendallville lost a dispatcher earlier this year when Shellie Coney was selected as the new E-911 director, replacing Mitch Fiandt, who retired.
In the clerk-treasurer’s office, Sheryl Hanes reported the department has completed interview for an accounts receivable clerk and will hire Brandi Roberts for the job.
The clerk’s office needs a new deputy, since Hanes is retiring as clerk and Katie Ritchie, who currently works in the office, is unopposed in this year’s municipal election to take over the job.
Lastly, the fire department will be losing one firefighter with the resignation of Doug DeGroff, who said he has to leave due to health reasons.
In his resignation letter, DeGroff wrote that years of strain put on his body while in the military have taken a toll and that he felt he is no longer able to physically fulfill his duties.
Fire Chief Mike Riehm accepted the resignation at the end of July.
In other business Tuesday, the board of works:
• Approved use of the park next to the Kendallville Public Library for three outdoor movie nights this fall. The outdoor movies were the community’s choice of prize for successfully reaching a summer reading goal. Those movie nights will be Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Oct. 19.
• Agreed to waive the building permit fee for a new heated jet hangar at the Kendallville Municipal Airport, since it’s a city project. Planning director Dave Lange suggested the city approve a blanket waiver for building permits for city-owned buildings, but not utility connection permits. The board also agreed to that move for future projects.
