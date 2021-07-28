KENDALLVILLE — After adding a one week delay to reopening the Main Street railroad crossing, the railroad is now saying the work is going to take at least another week.
Drivers will need to keep detouring around downtown, using Riley Street or other options if they need to go north-south across the tracks.
Kendallville city engineer Scott Derby said the delay is being caused due to Norfolk Southern having other jobs in the area.
"I received a call from my contact at Norfolk Southern railroad indicating the schedule on the Main Street closure has been extended one additional week due to workload in this area," Derby said. "Their schedule now calls for opening on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 7. No change was given for the Riley Street/Park Avenue closure."
After closing on July 14, work was expected to take a little over one week, with the crossing likely to be open by July 24. But after pulling up the crossing earlier in the week, crews were pulled off the job to other places, with a schedule that the crossing would be complete, paved on Friday and open on Saturday.
Now, that's delayed again.
Norfolk Southern is working on a rail replacement through Noble County as an upgrade for its common heavy freight traffic coming through northeast Indiana.
Kendallville had pushed to get the railroad in town starting July 14 in order to coincide with paving work that Niblock Excavating was doing in downtown. The thought process behind that was having the crossing closed would reduce traffic downtown and therefore reduce disruption to paving, while also trying to limit the window of inconvenience for motorists.
Niblock finished its work on schedule — there was a one day delay due to rain that washing out paving on July 16 — and has moved on to other jobs, but the railroad fixes have run long.
After completing Main Street, railroad crews are expected to be back in Kendallville by late August to complete work further east in the city. That will involve closing both crossings at Riley Street and Park Avenue, but Main Street will remain open during that time.
Initial work to prep for the rail job in Kendallville had reportedly caused some issues at the Riley Street crossing earlier this month, with drivers reporting it was more uneven and bumpier than usual.
Derby said in Tuesday's Board of Works and Public Safety meeting that he had alerted the railroad after hearing those complaints and they were responsive in bringing someone back to even out the crossing.
