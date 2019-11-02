8 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Eight people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Jacob W. Alt, 20, of the 200 block of Sargent Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Alt was held on $3,500 bond.
Anthony R. Brincefield, 38, of the 5300 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Brincefield was held without bond.
Eliza A. DeLeon, 50, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 1:08 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. DeLeon posted $3,500 bond and was released Thursday.
Travis P. Grady, 39, of the 500 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 5 felony. Grady was held without bond.
Bryson C. Greer, 21, of the 1600 block of C.R. 8, Ashley, was arrested at 6:07 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Greer was held without bond.
Edwin W. Howard, 46, of the 1700 block of Hensch Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:46 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Howard was held without bond.
Billy R. Park, 26, of the 3400 block of South C.R. 1145E, LaGrange, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Park was held on $3,500 bond.
