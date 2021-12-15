Several booked into
LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Thursday, Dec. 2, through Monday, Dec. 13, according to jail records.
(Note: Listing of individuals booked on Sunday, Dec. 5, and Wednesay, Dec. 8, were not provided to this newspaper.)
Amanda Christlieb, 42, of the 10400 block of East C.R. 350S, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Kenneth Miller, 42, of the 3200 block of North C.R. 425W, LaGrange, was booked Friday, Dec. 3, to serve a sentence relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Steven Brewer, 42, of the 1700 block of South S.R. 9, LaGrange, was booked at 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, to serve a sentence relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
James O’Donnell, 42, of the 400 block of Clark Street, Centreville, Michigan, was arrested at 10:53 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, by LaGrange town police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Anna McNett, 36, of the 200 block of Centreville Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Friday, Dec. 3, by LaGrange town police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Zachery Miller, 24, of the 8100 block of North S.R. 9, Kendallville, was booked at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, to serve a sentence relating to an original charges of operating while intoxicated.
Kira Krantz, 39, of the 200 block of Harding Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, by LaGrange town police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle; possession of marijuana and driving while suspend with a prior conviction for that offense.
Jeffery Thompson, 37, of the 500 block of North Townline Road, LaGrange, was arrested at 8:23 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, by LaGrange town police on a charge of domestic battery.
Angela Falkenstein, 54, of the 00 block of Lucky Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia. Falkenstein posted bond and was released Tuesday.
Jeffery Thompson, 37, of the 500 block of North Townline Road, LaGrange, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging domestic battery, a Level 6 felony. Thompson posted bond and was released Tuesday.
Mark Fugate, 49, of the 1300 block of Timber Trees, Rome City, was arrested at 6:36 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a temporary custody order. No charging information provided.
Jeffrey Jacobs, 55, of the 700 block of Kelly Street, Rome City, was arrested at 6:35 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony.
Jacob DeFelice, 31, of the 00 block of Fosbury Park, Goshen, was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to original charges of possession of a syringe and driving while suspended.
Matthew Simon, 39, of the 1400 block of Wolff Court, Franklin, was arrested at 9 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery.
Harley Troyer, 53, of the 0500 block of North C.R. 00W, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Friday by LaGrange town police on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Thompson, 37, of the 500 block of North Townline Road, LaGrange, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony.
Brian Pearson, 44, of the 58200 block of Wimson Drive, Elkhart, was arrested Friday by Shipshewana police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Stanley Myers, 48, of the 6300 block of East C.R. 200S, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:43 a.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to a Level 6 felony charge.
Cory Barton, 30, of the 200 block of West South Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange town police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Melvin Wengerd, 19, of the 1300 block of North C.R. 450E, LaGrange, was arrested at 3:06 a.m. Sunday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and minor in possession. Wengerd posted bond and was released Sunday.
David Algarin, 28, of the 30800 block of U.S. 12, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to an original charge of invasion of privacy, a Class C misdemeanor.
Anthony Owens, 55, of the 300 block of Hillsdale Drive, LaGrange, was booked at 6:32 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine, conversion and driving while suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.