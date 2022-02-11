KENDALLVILLE — Mayor Suzanne Handshoe will have more than usual to talk about at her State of the City address this year, coming up on Tuesday.
The mayor’s annual recap of city accomplishments will have plenty of big-ticket items to highlight this year as work on downtown revitalization has taken off on top of numerous other big projects completed in Kendallville over the last year.
This year’s State of the City will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall prior to the 7 p.m. Kendallville City Council meeting.
In the past, Handshoe typically delivered her address — as well as local business awards and a citizen awards — during a mayor’s breakfast event, but that hasn’t happened since 2020, with her last breakfast event occurring on a snowy morning a little under a month before COVID-19 came onto the scene in Indiana.
In 2021, Handshoe recorded a video State of the City that was posted online in March, with no public event as the state was still coming down off its then-record peak of COVID-19 activity occurring over the winter months.
The mayor called 2020 “a year like no other,” because of how the pandemic had changed daily life, but the same tagline might still apply this year although for different reasons as 2021 argubly contained some some of the city’s biggest accomplishments in recent history.
The city completed its $1.53 million streetscape, won a brand-new $2 million competitive PreservINg Main Street grant and built a $2.52 million solar field on the former McCray Refrigerator factory site, and those are only three accomplishments occurring within about a five block stretch along Main Street.
Handshoe’s State of the City address typically runs around 20-25 minutes, with highlights of the year past as well as goals for the year ahead.
The mayor also typically recognizes businesses hitting longevity milestones and gives out her Community Pillar and Community Spirit awards to two local residents who have contributed in a big way over the past year.
