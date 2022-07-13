LAGRANGE — Many farmers wonder if its time to transition some crop acres to USDA Certified Organic production. For those farmers, an upcoming field day should be of real interest.
Purdue Extension specialists and educators in northeastern Indiana are sponsoring Organic Field Day at Wolcottville Organic Livestock Feed Co-Op, 109 Union St, Wolcottville, on August 2, 2022. With partial funding by North Central Sustainable Agricultural Research and Education, the cost of the field day is only $20, which includes lunch.
The field day will feature several topics relating to organic production:
• Navigating the transition to organic production, by Ashley Adair, Purdue Organic Agriculture specialist
• Budgets for organic production, by Michael Langemeier, Professor of Agricultural Economics, Purdue University
• Protecting organic acres using Driftwatch, by Steve Engleking, Extension Educator, LaGrange County
• Update on OREI grant/future studies at NEPAC, by Ashley Adair and Stephen Boyer, NEPAC Superintendent
• Disease management of organic grains, by Darcy Telenko, Purdue field crops pathologist
• What can I expect from an organic inspection? by Mark Seeley, CEO and Lead Inspector, OnMark Certification Services, LLC
• Lunch and tours of W.O.L.F. Co-op, W.O.L.F. Co-op Staff
• Nearby organic farm tour
Pre-registration is required by July 26. To register for the field day, go to https://bit.ly/3ApHaLF and find the link “Registration Form”. Registration will be limited to the first 40 paid registrants. Registration forms with a $20 check should be sent to Purdue Extension – LaGrange County, 114 W Michigan Street, Ste 10, LaGrange, IN 46761. Registration questions can be directed to Steve Engleking at 499-6334.
For questions about the field day, contact John Woodmansee, Extension Educator in Whitley County, at 244-7615 or jwoodman@purdue.edu, or Ashley Adair at (765) 496-6362 or holmes9@purdue.edu.
