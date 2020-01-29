HOWE — A long blue tarp hangs down the west side of the aging Howe Mansion. It covers two of the mansion’s most striking architectural features, first and second story bay windows.
Time has taken a toll on the more than 100-year-old home. Once the centerpiece of the Howe Military School, the mansion now needs a little TLC to help it weather the next decade.
But the military school’s closing has put the mansion at risk. Funds to repair and protect the aging structure disappeared when the school closed. Like other buildings on the Howe campus, the mansion sits vacant, its roof, its brick façade, and its plaster walls slowly deteriorating without regular and close maintenance.
But the mansion has a new champion. Indiana Landmarks, the Indiana not for profit organization with a mission to preserve and protect Indiana’s architectural masterpieces, has stepped in to help.
Landmarks paid a local contractor to place the tarp over the windows to protect the building from the harsh Indiana winter.
According to Todd Zeiger, the director of Landmark’s Northern Region Office in South Bend, a Landmarks inspection of the mansion showed the two windows were in “critical condition” because of rainwater that continues to run on to the brick and into the mortar that holds those bricks together, expanding, contracting and further deteriorating the building.
Landmarks, with the approval of the school’s board of trustees, opted to step in, at least temporarily, and try and halt the damage water is doing the Howe Mansion.
All in all, Landmarks invested about $8,000 in grant money to help save the old home.
“In order to keep the water out of the bricks during the winter freeze-thaw cycle, the contractor has just tarped it, closed it off essentially, to keep the water out of that side of the home,” said Zeiger. “This stops the damage from getting any worse this winter.”
Landmarks did a lot of work on the mansion.
In addition to repairing portions of the roof, contractors hired by Landmarks fixed holes in the building’s gutters and downspouts.
“We had to get the water to go where it needed to go,” Zeiger said.
Crews also painted and repaired part of the building’s exterior, covering up the wood that had become exposed to the elements.
The mansion was built in 1875 as a home for John and Frances Marie Glidden Howe. After Howe’s death, the Howe Mansion served as a centerpiece for the then young Howe school, started by Frances Howe and several others. Howe continued to live in the house until her death. As the school grew, the mansion’s role at Howe changed, once serving as the home for the school’s superintendent, and later as its main office building.
A Second Empire-style house, the home is listed on the National Register and is considered an architectural standout by Landmarks.
Little used in recent years, the Howe Mansion mostly hosted special events and housed historic artifacts for the school. But as Howe struggled to stay alive, fewer and fewer dollars were allocated for the mansion’s upkeep and repair. Holes in the roof allowed water to seep inside the home and damage its plaster ceilings and walls, and peeling paint and cracked masonry allowed its brick façade to start crumbling away.
The school, faced with declining enrollment and rising maintenance costs for all the buildings on its 100-acre campus, closed its doors in 2019. The school remains up for sale.
Landmarks was able to locate a grant from another Indiana not for profit organization to help seal up and stabilize the mansion against another Indiana winter.
Landmarks invested about $3,000 of its own money to do a study of the mansion to identify the building’s needs.
Zeiger said that study helped inform the organization what worked needed to be completed first to protect the aging structure from the weather. The rest of the items uncovered by that inspection remain on a “laundry list” of tasks that need to be completed to make the mansion healthy again.
“The contactor — Dahm Brothers out of Fort Wayne — did a great job,” he said. “The mansion looks better and is in a much better place now, that’s for sure.”
Zeiger called the preservation of the Howe Mansion and Howe’s historic St. James Chapel two of Landmark’s high priorities.
