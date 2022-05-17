AVILLA — Noble County Public Library will launch its 2022 summer reading program, “An Ocean of Possibilities,” with celebrations at its branches in Albion, Cromwell and Avilla.
Library board members learned Thursday that kick-off parties will be held June 3 at Avilla from 5-7 p.m. and all day at Cromwell, Albion’s ocean-themed carnival is Monday, June 6, from noon to 6 p.m.
Library executive director Sandy Petrie told the board that the Albion branch will rearrange the space to expand The Bridge maker space. The popular maker space has poster lamination equipment, embroidery sewing machines, MakerBot 3-D printing, Silhouette Cameo design transfer machine, Form 2 resin machine, and GlowForge laser cutting machine.
“The Bridge is exploding with appointments,” Petrie said. “A CNC machine was added recently.”
For information on hours, appointments and prices, go to myncpl.us/bridgehours .
The Bridge will swap areas with the teen department, with the green screen equipment remaining on the lower level. Bridge staff members will move their office to the Shultz Room near the front entrance.
In other business, the board reviewed its discussion, tabled at the April meeting, on the complaint policy but ultimately let the current policy stand unchanged. The policy spells out the process for handling complaints on library materials.
The board approved the updated policy in April. The updated policy shifts the burden of complaint resolution from the executive director alone to a multiple-member committee. The committee would include the executive director, two or three library board members, two materials managers on staff, and staff programmers from the adult, teen and children’s departments.
The policy also establishes firm procedures for handling complaints and spells out guidance and criteria for evaluation of the content or materials in question.
Also in April, the board affirmed its adherence to the American Library Association Bill of Rights in providing materials to all people in the community, without exclusion because of the origin, background or views of those who created the materials.
The Bill of Rights also affirms access to materials and information representing all points of view on current and historical issues, and should mo be removed or proscribed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval; ans supports libraries in challenging censorship in carrying out their mission.
Petrie also reported that a large glass window at the Avilla branch was damaged by a rock accidentally thrown from a lawn mower. The outer pane of the double-paned window was cracked but the inner pane remained intact. The library’s insurance will cover the cost of the repair above the $1,000 deductible.
All branches will be closed Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day.
