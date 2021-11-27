Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday, Nov. 19, through Thursday, Nov. 25, according to jail records.
(Note: Bookings made Sunday were not submitted to this newspaper)
Trevor Grady, 21, of the 4500 block of South C.R. 1175E, Hudson, was arrested at 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to a Class C misdemeanor charge. Grady was released Friday on his own recognizance.
Ethan Mack, 21, of the 200 block of Susan Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 5:44 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.
Logan Charles, 22, of the 10700 block of North Cree Lake Drive, Kendallville, was booked at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating without ever receiving a license.
Suzan Chastain, 21, of the 1100 block of Kappes Street, Indianapolis, was booked at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of possession of cocaine.
Vanessa Harter, 32, of the 3400 block of South C.R. 1150E, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:38 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
McArthur Conn, 56, of the 9000 block of East C.R. 500S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:17 a.m. Saturday by a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on a charge of public intoxication. Conn posted bond and was released Saturday.
Kristen Greer, 32, of the 700 block of West C.R. 575S, Wolcottville, was booked at 9 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Nathanael Habedank, 35, of the 800 block of Birdicke Drive, Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested at 10:56 a.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony.
Jordan Gibbs, 24, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:16 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ronald Tuttle, 58, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Monday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Tuttle posted bond and was released Monday.
Marissa Byers, no age provided, of the 100 block of Fawn Drive, Middlebury, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to a Level 5 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Timothy Hansleman, no age provided, of the 1000 block of East C.R. 340S, LaGrange, was booked at 3 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
James York, 51, no address provided, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to a sex offender charge.
Jose Ramirez, 46, of the 500 block of Walker Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday by LaGrange town police on a charge of operating without ever receiving a license.
Mohammed Zokari, 32, of the 200 block of Morrow Street, Topeka, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. Wednesday by Topeka police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Norman Bonilla, 32, of the 4500 block of Art Street, Orlando, Florida, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating without ever receiving a license.
Trinity Hunter, 43, of the 2200 block of East C.R. 200S, LaGrange, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging a parole violation relating to an original Level 3 felony charge.
Zachary Griffin, 31, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 100E, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court relating to two separate Level 6 felony charges.
Sammy Riser, 32, of the 100 block of West Steuben, LaGrange, was arrested at 3:48 a.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Riser posted bond and was released Thursday.
Jorge Gomez-Hernandez, 26, no address provided, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating without ever having received a license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.