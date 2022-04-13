INDIANAPOLIS — Check your bank account or your mailbox in the coming weeks for an extra $125 from the State of Indiana.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that Hoosiers should expect to begin receiving their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund in the weeks and months following the state's tax deadline day on April 18.
The refund was automatically triggered when the state finished fiscal year 2021 with more than $4 billion in reserves. Since that figure exceeded the statutory 12.5% of annual expenditures, it triggered a refund process.
“I’m beyond thrilled that this spring and summer we are returning money back into the hands of Hoosier taxpayers, where it belongs,” Holcomb said. “Our conservative fiscal leadership and pro-growth policies makes this tax refund possible for all Hoosier households.”
The governor first announced in December that an estimated 4.3 million taxpayers will receive a $125 refund after they file their 2021 taxes. An estimated $545 million will be returned to Hoosiers.
After the tax-filing deadline passes on April 18, the Department of Revenue in conjunction with the Auditor of State’s Office will begin issuing the refunds via direct deposit or by mailing a paper check.
Refunds will begin in May through direct deposit for residents who have filed their income taxes and provided their banking information on their return. Direct deposits are expected to continue through July.
Paper checks will be issued beginning in late July and continue through August, with the goal of completing the refund statewide by Sept. 1.
Residents do not need to take any action to receive the refund. The refund is in addition to and separate from any refund Hoosiers may receive after filing their 2021 state income tax returns.
Hoosiers can visit the Department of Revenue website for information about when to expect to receive the direct deposit or paper check.
