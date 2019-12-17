LAGRANGE — Jill Slater didn’t really care what color her new gown was, just as long as it sparkled.
With a price of free and a wide selection, picking the right one for LaGrange County’s upcoming Night to Shine was a tall order.
Slater won a raffle for a free gown from Ashley Rene’s Prom and Pageant Shop in Mishawaka. She’ll wear that gown to February’s Night to Shine event.
Night to Shine is a special, worldwide event created by the Tim Tebow Foundation to give members of the local disabled communities a prom-like experience each year.
Slater spent about an hour and a half looking through gowns and jewelry before picking a short blue dress with a special front piece loaded with beads and faux gemstones. She made the trip to the store with LaGrange County Night to Shine coordinator Allisa Brown.
“I just love doing this, and seeing the girls’ faces as they look through all the dresses and pick what they like,” she said.
Slater, who is effectively nonverbal, still managed to get her opinion across to Brown and her daughter, Jordan Brown, who also made the trip. With broad smiles and quick nods, as well as a few twirls in front of the store’s large mirrors, she found the gown she liked.
This is the third year in the row the specialty clothing shop had donated a gown to the local Night to Shine committee to give away.
“It’s such a fun day and so sweet of Ashley Rene’s to do this,” she added.
The organization is in the middle of a fundraising campaign right now, hoping to raise enough money to fund the event for the next five years. The event is sponsored by the LaGrange First Church of God. Information about the local Night to Shine program can be found on the group’s Facebook page.
Guests arrive at the Night to Shine event in gowns and tuxedos to a warm welcome. They are given a chance to roll around town in a limousine, offered free hair and makeup services, and allowed to dance the night away to music provided by a disc jockey. A volunteer buddy spends the night with each guest and helps him or her walk the red carpet, move from the dance floor and enjoy a free dinner.
The LaGrange County event has grown in size each year, starting out at just 70 guests in 2015. Last year, the local Night to Shine event hosted more than 170 guests and almost twice as many volunteers.
