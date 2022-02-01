ALBION — Having a $50,000 bond hanging over his head didn’t get a Wolcottville man to jail on time last week.
On Monday, Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer upped the ante, setting an additional bond of $100,000 for John M. Kay during a brief hearing.
Kay, 34, has been charged with operating while intoxicated causing death following a crash north of Kendallville in May which killed a motorcyclist.
Kay, 34, was arrested Jan. 24 after showing up approximately 90 minutes late for his scheduled court hearing. The following day, he appeared before Kramer via video from the Noble County Jail. At that time, Kramer ordered Kay be held without bond pending Monday’s latest proceedings.
Part of the issue which goes to Kay’s willingness to make his court appearances is a warrant issued by authorities in Allen County more than six months ago.
Kay’s defense attorney said Kay was living in a “no man’s land,” with the warrant from Allen County hanging over his head. Allen County authorities have refused to pick Kay up from Noble County to have the warrant addressed. Since he is in jail, Kay’s defense attorney said Kay was not physically able to turn himself in or take care of the warrant.
The Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office wanted Kay held without bond.
“That hasn’t been the case the last six or seven months,” Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery said of Kay’s inability to go to Allen County to figure things out legally. “We think he’s right where he ought to be.”
Kramer set a new bond of $100,000.
“Is that on top of what I already paid?” Kay asked.
“Yes,” Kramer said.
According to court documents, a test done at the Parkview laboratory following the May 18, 2021, crash on Angling Road indicated Kay’s urine contained the presence of amphetamine, methadone and phencyclidine, more commonly known as PCP.
The afternoon of the crash, Kay allegedly told Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Todd Weber that he had smoked methamphetamine “a few days” ago.
A blood draw taken at the hospital indicated Kay’s blood alcohol level was 0.07%, just below the 0.08% legal limit for intoxication.
Police were called at 2:06 p.m. on May 18 to the 8300 block of North Angling Road, Kendallville, to respond to a crash involving a car and a motorcyle.
Raymond J. Fleck, 64, of Rome City, who had been riding a 1954 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Through witness statements and evidence collected at the scene, a 2016 Chrysler 200, driven by Kay… was traveling south on Angling Road,” a news release from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department said on the day of the crash. “The vehicle was left of the center of the roadway while going around a curve and struck a motorcycle that was traveling northbound.”
Fleck’s motorcycle was in its legal lane of travel at the time of the crash, police said.
Kay allegedly told Weber that the Chrysloer and the motorcycle had been “hugging the center line” when they collided head-on.
Kay also told Weber that he had a prescription for methadone, and that he went to a clinic in Fort Wayne every day to take the medication. He was unable to provide the name of the doctor prescribing the methadone or the exact location of the clinic.
The affidavit for probable cause filed in the case said that Kay was taken to Parkview Noble Hospital at 2:35 p.m. the day of the crash for tests. Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Nate Stahl noted that while waiting for lab technicians, “Kay had fallen asleep and was snoring…” A urine test was performed after the blood draw, and while waiting for the results, “Kay fell asleep again.”
Kay also allegedly admitted to Weber that he knew his driver’s license was suspended and continued to drive anyway.
Kay was arrested that day.
At an initial hearing on May 20, 2021, Kramer set Kay’s bond at $50,000.
Kramer rejected Kay’s request for bond reduction at a hearing on June 2, 2021.
Kay posted bond and was released on June 4, 2021.
Kay was charged on Oct. 28, 2020, with driving while suspended and possession or sale of adulterant or synthetic urine. That case is pending in Noble Superior Court 2.
He was charged on April 26, 2021, with driving while suspended in Allen County. A failure to appear warrant has been issued for his arrest, but authorities in Allen County won’t pick him up from Noble County.
