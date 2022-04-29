Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
James M. Duncan Jr., 44, of the 2600 block of East Center Street, Warsaw, was arrested at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Duncan was held without bond.
Jimmy D. Hunley, 63, of the 400 block of Viewpoint Drive, North Webster, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Hunley was held without bond.
Kinsey F. Lowe, 31, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Lowe was held without bond.
Tanner S. Martin, 28, of the 100 block of North Lincoln Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:09 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Martin was held without bond.
Victory Manuel C. Molina, 50, of the 1300 block of East Peten Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of theft, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Molina was released on his own recognizance.
Michael E. Vanhalst, 36, of the 200 block of West Pleasant Street, Churubusco, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Vanhalst was released on his own recognizance.
Bonnie L. VanHoozer, 25, of the 500 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Thursday by Rome City police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. VanHoozer was held on $2,500 bond.
Cammie T. Weaver, 26, of the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Ablion, was arrested at 2:27 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Weaver was held without bond.
