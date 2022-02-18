LIGONIER — Alex Berrocales, a freshman student at Turning Point Educational Center in Ligonier, was soft spoken but very clear on how the alternative school has helped him during the last two trimesters.
“It taught me to stay focused in high school,” he said. “Kids mess up and won’t try any more. I’m proud of myself for getting back on track.”
Berrocales and Turning Point staff member Nate Lowe were guest speakers Tuesday at the Ligonier Chamber of Commerce’s monthly lunch meeting. Their program gave Chamber members an update on the center’s activities, including the upcoming fundraiser, “Night of Hope” and the successful, student-run coffee roasting company.
Berrocales said Turning Point students focus on one subject class at a time, earning credits as they complete each course of study. He earned two credits the first trimester at Turning Point, and then burst ahead with nine credits in his second trimester there. He is planning to return to West Noble High School for the next trimester.
In response to a question from the audience, Berrocales said he might have changed schools if Turning Point Educational Center hadn’t existed. The young man said he is looking forward to seeing his friends again at West Noble High School, but had advice for them.
“Take five classes at a time and start studying more,” he said. “Behavior is a big role in getting good grades.”
In response to another question, Berrocales said that he can now see himself working toward a goal of getting scholarship for post-graduation education or a trade school.
His best memory of his time at Turning Point?
“Doing log work and wood work with Mr. Lowe,” he said. “I like the outdoors.”
Lowe spoke about the return of the educational center’s fundraiser, “Night of Hope,” after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
The dinner-and-show event will take place Saturday, March 12, at 6 p.m. at Stone’s Hill Community Church. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Christian illusionist Jared Hall is the featured entertainment after a catered dinner, served by Turning Point students. Guests may bid on items at the live and silent auctions, with all proceeds going to Turning Point.
Tickets are $50 per seat or $275 for a table of six people. Reservations can be made by going online at www.turningpointcoffeecompany.com or by calling or texting 219-615-2414.
Lowe said sponsorship levels of platinum, gold, silver and bronze are available for community partners who want to support Turning Point’s mission of “providing faith-based mentoring, support, education and related services for struggling, at-risk students.” To be a sponsor, contact Kayla Replogle at 260-415-4282; email her at kkreplogle@gmail.com; or go to the coffee company’s website.
Lowe recapped the history of Turning Point, formerly known as The Crossing before changing its name six years ago.
The center takes a holistic approach to education, focusing on academics with programs to support mental, physical and spiritual health. Beween 36 and 46 students are at Turning Point during the day. Students attend morning or afternoon sessions.
Programs include professional counseling, life coaching, family time to develop life skills, service projects, and God Talk, a voluntary discussion group with local pastors and community leaders on the subjects of faith and hope.
The educational center founded the Turning Point Coffee Company in 2019, about a decade after it opened, as a way to teach students about work skills, how to run a business and how to work with adults who want to invest their lives.
“2020 was a rough time to start a coffee company, but we did it,” Lowe said.
Staff and students work together in roasting, bagging and labeling the coffee. Coffee is roasted to order, so that it stays fresh for the customer. Orders can be picked up at Grounded in Ligonier, or shipped. Customers may also set up weekly or monthly subscriptions to receive the Coffee of the Week.
Lowe said Turning Point has tightened its relationship with West Noble school district. West Noble superintendent Galen Mast, also present for the Chamber luncheon, said West Noble fully supports the idea of an alternative school to give opportunities to students who struggle in regular classes, or ho may at risk for expulsion.
Turning Point also welcomes students from other school districts, but they must enroll as West Noble students before transferring to Turning Point.
