Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Kyle L. Baker, 38, of the 7600 block of North S.R. 9, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Baker was held without bond.
Austin L. Cusick, 21, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Cusick was held on $3,500 bond.
Melvin W. Glick, 34, of the 900 block of Pierceton Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to a Class B felony charge. Glick was held on $5,000 bond.
Derek J. Lenz, 31, of the 15200 block of Bears Breech Run, Huntertown, was arrested at 4:12 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony. Lenz was held on $2,500 bond.
Lewis Patton Jr., 46, of the 1200 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Patton was released on his own recognizance.
Brent L. Scribner, 38, of the 4900 block of Rebbeca Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Derek B. Veazy, 24, of the 3600 block of New Haven Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.