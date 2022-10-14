SHIPSHEWANA — Keith Lambright did something Wednesday he rarely ever does.
He stopped the Wednesday Shipshewana livestock auction so that he could say a few words to the members of the audience.
Lambright, the owner, and operator of the auction is celebrating the auction’s 100th anniversary. The auction is part of his Shipshewana Trading Place collection of businesses that includes the livestock auction but weekly antique auctions, a world-renowned flea market, a restaurant, a hotel and expo hall, an RV park, and an RV repair center.
But it’s the livestock auction that’s closest to Lambright’s heart, and it’s the auction founding he wanted to celebrat
e.
Lambright sat down in the auctioneer’s chair to tell those in attendance a bit of the auction’s history. It was started in 1922 by George Curtis of Shipshewana in a small building uptown. In that first auction Curtis sold a jersey cow and a few hogs, Lambright said.
In 1949, Lambright’s grandfather, Fred, bought the business and moved it to its present site. He later sold it to another family member, and that person sold the business to Lambright, his brother Kevin and their father in 1981.
All year long, Shipshewana Trading Place, the parent company for the auction, has been celebrating its 100th anniversary with special events and prize drawings at events hosted by Shipshewana Trading Place. In May, for example, the 2022 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion was held in Shipshewana, a nod from the LMA to the auction and the role it played in the world of marketing livestock.
Lambright
talked about the importance of his faith, and how his faith has helped guide him as he grew the businesses.
“The only reason we’re here is because of the good man above. I give God all the grace in the world,” he said. “I love my customers, I love my employees, but if it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t be here.”
Lambright said he and his siblings were blessed to have had the best parents in the world, parents he said taught them about working hard and getting the job done right.
Lambright also thanked his employees, saying they were the best in the business. He said the business only works because his staff works together as a team.
Finally, he thanked the community for its support
“This community makes this sale barn. This community makes this happen. It’s not about the Lambrights, or the Riegseckers, or the Yoders next door, it’s about Shipshewana.” “The reason this town works is not because of any one individual, it’s about you,” Lambright said pointing to the people in the audience. “You’re why the community is what it is.”
Lambright’s brother Kevin, a former partner in the business, then took his turn at the microphone, echoing much of what his brother said. He, too, thanked George Curtis for starting that first auction and seeing the potential of a local farm market.
“What a joy to see things progress and continue,” he told the audience “Thank you, the community, for being supportive. If it wasn’t for you folks, this wouldn’t be anything.”
Finally, the town of Shipshewana, represented by Joshua Weimer, Lambright’s son-in-law and president of the Shipshewana Town Board, presented Lambright and his immediate family with a proclamation signed by the town’s representatives that honored the business’s 100-year history.
“This business, this family mean so much to this community,” Weimer said.
The proclamation lauded the Lambright family for its steady leadership of the business, and for playing such a large role in the important tourism trade that has helped define Shipshewana.
And then, after a couple of pictures of the Lambright family and some handshakes from friends, the auction went right back to doing what it’s been doing for 100 years, selling livestock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.