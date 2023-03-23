ALBION — To reach the highest level felony charge possible for possession of methamphetamine — a Level 3 felony — a person has to have at least 28 grams of the highly addictive stimulant.
Authorities allege an area couple were quite the overachievers.
Danny Wilson, 44, of Churubusco and Celia Patrick, 27, of Kendallville were formally charged Wednesday in Noble Circuit Court with multiple felonies after a Monday traffic stop initiated byu Kendallville police led to the seizure of 88 grams of methamphetamine.
Wilson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; and possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Wilson’s bond was set at $50,000 by Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer.
Patrick was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Patrick’s bond was set at $25,000.
Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Justin Beall stopped a Chevy pickup for allegedly speeding in the 1900 block of Dowling Street Monday evening.
Wilson was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Patrick was the passenger.
Beall used his K-9 partner Frodo to perform a free air sniff around the vehicle, according to court documents. The police dog alerted to the alleged presence of illegal narcotics.
While searching Wilson, Beall allegedly observed a small plastic bag in Wilson’s hand that Wilson was attempting to conceal. Inside the bag, there was 2.44 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine.
During a search of the pickup, a black zippered bag was located in the bed of the pickup.
Inside the black-zippered bag police allegedly located 4.93 grams of cocaine and 88 grams of methamphetamine.
In a pink bag inside the cab of the pickup, police located a pill which tested positive for fentanyl. Patrick allegedly told police the pink bag was her’s.
Patrick allegedly admitted the pill contained fentanyl.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, Wilson allegedly told investigators he was unaware of a black bag being inside his truck. He also said he had taken the plastic bag containing the suspected cocaine from Patrick, his girlfriend.
Patrick told police she acquired the black zippered bag containing the methamphetamine and cocaine while in Fort Wayne the previous day.
Patrick also allegedly told police the couple had consumed methamphetamine that had been gotten from the black zippered bag earlier on Monday.
Beall’s decision to walk his dog around the vehicle was critical to the arrests, as was his thoroughness in investigating.
Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters expressed his appreciation for Beall’s productivity, particularly when it comes to the battle against illegal drugs.
“Beall does an outstanding job,” Waters said. “He’s diligent.”
Beall is the third shift supervisor. Under his leadership, Kendallville’s night shift officers have been putting a major dent in the drug trade.
“They’re working these narcotics (investigations) hard,” Waters said. “They are just knocking it out of the park.”
