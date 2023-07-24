ALBION — Can you hear me now?
The answer to that cell phone company catchphrase will be an emphatic “no” at the new Noble County Annex — at least for the next year or so.
Not while Noble County’s three courts will be in operation in the annex during the county’s Noble County Courthouse renovation project.
Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer and Superior Court 1 Judge Steven Clouse requested that the building be made a cell-free zone at the start of Monday morning’s meeting of the Noble County Commissioners.
A prior ordinance signed by the commissioners prohibited the carrying of firearms at the new location.
Kramer told the commissioners that having cell phones in a courtroom is problematic. He said in another county, a cell phone was used to take pictures of jury members in a gang-related trial. There is also the possibility of someone attempting to record or broadcast court proceedings.
It is illegal to take pictures or record court proceedings in Indiana, though the Indiana Supreme Court does permit it with the approval of the local judge for accredited members of the media.
Kramer said he knows some people keep data on their phone that might be needed for making a trip to the assessor’s office, for example. But said in those instances, the assessor’s office should perhaps let security officials know beforehand.
The commissioners asked county attorney Dennis Graft to draft an ordinance prohibiting cell phones in the annex.
Commissioner Gary Leatherman said it would be a “nightmare” for security to discern whether a person was really going to another office or going to be the courts.
The judges will complement the ordinance by issuing an official court order prohibiting cell phones in the building.
Renovations are needed to bring the courthouse up-to-date with its heating, cooling and electrical systems.
It will also:
• bring the structure into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance;
• allow the county to meet privacy requirements for the probation department dictated by the state;
• provide for new jury rooms;
• allow for additional restrooms;
• completely redo Noble Circuit Court and Noble Superior Court 1 on the third floor and place Noble Superior Court II on the second floor; and
• move the main entrance from the north side to the west side of the historic building.
The judges are being moved into their new quarters this week, with Clouse’s court’s big move scheduled for today (Tuesday).
Because the courts have to remain open for business, Clouse was going to hold initial hearings — which have to be held on a strict time frame — Monday afternoon in Kramer’s circuit court room in the courthouse.
At least one court will be open throughout the process, which is scheduled to see all courts up and running by the end of this week in the new annex.
Renovation project manager Zack Smith, who is also the Noble County Highway Department’s engineer, told the commissioners Monday that the major bid opening on the project is scheduled for early October.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The commissioners approved Noble County E-911 Director Shellie Coney’s request to purchase five portable radios and 17 wireless microphones for law enforcement. The total cost of the two purchases was $29,500.
The money used to purchase the new equipment will come from state 911 monies — not local coffers.
• The commissioners asked Smith to draft an ordinance calling for traffic flow changes where C.R. 150E and C.R. 175E intersect with Canal Road in the Rome City area.
The ordinance will call for through traffic for northbound and southbound traffic and the installation of a stop sign for westbound traffic on Canal Road.
Because this will be a change in the current traffic flow pattern, Smith said extra signage efforts would be made to educate motorists in that area.
The change came at the request of citizens living in the area.
The commissioners could vote to advertise the ordinance at their next meeting, with adoption not coming until a public hearing is held.
