ALBION — The Noble County Council chose to compromise Monday when it came to the salary of the newly created position of deputy health officer.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff had requested current employee Linda Gray receive a $5,000 raise for taking on additional administrative duties during a prior meeting of the county council.
The county’s salary committee had recommended a $1,000 raise during Monday’s council meeting.
The council ended up giving Gray a $2,500 increase in pay.
Gray had told the council the additional duties she would be taking on — including time clock/payroll, budgeting, grant writing and other administrative duties — weren’t worth doing for $1,000.
After that portion of the meeting, Gray said she would take the job for $2,500, but only out of loyalty for her boss.
“I’m going to do it for Dr. Gaff,” Gray said in the hallway outside of the Commissioners Room where the council meeting was being held.
“I appreciate that,” Gaff said. “I need you.”
Gaff balked when during Monday’s meeting when the $1,000 raise was first discussed.
“That’s really not what we asked for,” he said. “It’s inadequate, but It’s not a decision I get to make apparently.”
Gray’s current pay is $44,800 for her position as an environmental health specialist with the Noble County Health Department.
Gaff created a new position by giving Gray new responsibilities that came with the hiring of Noble County Health Nurse Anne Lowe. Prior to Lowe’s hiring, the health nurse had been responsible for time clock/payroll, budgeting and other duties.
By taking those duties away from Lowe, Gaff said he is allowing the nurse to better do the duties she is trained to do.
“This allows the nurse to be the nurse,” Gaff told the council.
Taking those duties away, however, meant someone has to do them.
“We need somebody who runs the place,” Gaff said.
When Gaff is not available, Gray would become responsible for filling his shoes for non-emergency orders including closing restaurants for violations and condemning homes.
Gray said she wasn’t particularly happy with the being office manager, saying it boiled down to a bunch of headaches.
“I’ve been in management before,” she said. “I don’t like it.”
During initial discussions, it appeared the council was going to follow the $1,000 salary bump recommended by its salary committee.
“Each job description is factored... in its own merits,” council president Denise Lemmon said at one point.
Councilman Jerry Jansen, who sits on the salary committee, motioned to give Gray a $1,000 raise. Jansen’s motion died for lack of a second.
Councilman Tom Janes said the information regarding Gray’s new duties during Monday’s meeting swayed him.
“I feel there should be some sort of compromise,” Janes said.
After additional discussion, Janes made a motion to give Gray a $2,500 increase. Councilman George Bennett provided the second.
The measure passed 5-1 with Jansen dissenting.
Councilman Doug Harp was on vacation and not present for Monday’s meeting.
