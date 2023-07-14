LAGRANGE — When the Miss LaGrange County pageant lost its director back in February, all seemed lost, but the crown has continued to sparkle at the 70th annual LaGrange County 4-H Fair.
Madison Targgart, 2022 Miss LaGrange County, has carried on the legacy by wearing the prestigious sash and crown and upholding her fair queen duties. This time however, she has learned a few things.
“I’m kind of taking my time a little bit more during this year, and not putting so much pressure on myself,” said Targgart. “I do have other things that I have to take care of this summer. I wasn’t planning on having to be at another whole fair week this year, but I’m doing it as much as I can.”
Now heading into her sophomore year at Purdue University, the queen has had the chance to familiarize herself with finding a harmony between the days she spends at home and the time spent at school.
“I can take things that I learned this past year and put it into practice. Think about the dates that I want to be back home and kind of figuring out how to balance that,” Targgart said.
While she wasn’t a member of 4-H, the Lakeland High School graduate was heavily involved in FFA. To Targgart, though, the fair means something different to everyone. She also sees it as one of her duties to understand those connections and fond memories.
“My main duties have just been kind of walking around, getting to know all of our 4-H members and hearing a lot of the stories that a lot of our legacies have and fair board members have and hearing what fair means to them. It’s been a big part of me being here this past week,” Targgart said.
Throughout the week, Targgart could also be seen handing out ribbons at various animal shows, interacting with children during the LaGrange County Library’s storytime and helping with several tasks around the fairgrounds.
After the fair’s final day Saturday, Targgart is also hoping to be involved in upcoming seasonal events like county parades and Night to Shine.
While she initially grew up in Noble County, Targgart has been developing her own stories with the LaGrange County 4-H Fair.
Carrying on a well-loved legacy and tradition, Miss LaGrange County seeks to continue representing the title for as long as needed.
“I just love being able to be a role model for all of our younger 4-H members, especially the little girls that hope to one day wear the same crown that I am, that’s my biggest thing being fair queen,” Targgart said.
Despite carrying the crown for another year, Targgart won’t be eligible to compete in the Miss Indiana pageant since she competed in 2022. Take away the crown however, and Targgart has already developed a strong connection to the county’s fair.
“Fair to me, it was always something I looked forward to,” Targgart said. “To me it means community. There are so many people here from all walks of life and though I don’t know every single 4-H member, we all have that one common factor which is LaGrange County 4-H itself … I have a lot of friends that show and I love being able to support them and everything that they do.”
Here are some of today’s activities:
Friday, July 14
Kidz Zone Free Activities, Games and Crafts; and Butterfly Garden: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
4-H Small Animal All-Around Showmanship: 10 a.m., Pavilion.
Toddler Time: Games, Stories & Playtime: 10 a.m., Kidz Zone
Daily Story Time by the LaGrange County Library: 11 a.m., Kidz Zone Area.
Corn Box Scavenger Hunt: noon, Kidz Zone.
Petting Zoo, Pony and Camel Rides and Reptile Hut Exhibits: noon to 9 p.m.
Heritage Park Demonstration and Antique Tractors: noon to 9 p.m., North Lot.
LaGwana Printing 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament: 1 p.m., Basketball Court.
Big Top Circus and Thrill Show: 1 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m., Big Top Tent.
STEM Activities: Hands on Experiences with Science, Technology Engineering and Math: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Kidz Zone.
FFA Youth & Adult Programs: 1 p.m., Free Stage
Frog Jump (contestants bring their own frogs), Paper Airplane Fly (paper provided) and Cricket Spitting Contest (crickets provided)
Hollywood Racing Pigs Show: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.
4-H Large Animal All-Around Showmanship followed by Livestock Parade of Champions: 4 p.m., Horse Arena and Pavilion
Horse and Pony Fun Show: 5 p.m.
LaGrange County Rampage: 5 p.m., Free Stage
Three Bar J Ranch and Rodeo presents IPRA Rodeo Competition: 7 p.m., free admission, Grandstand. Pit Pass: $20 per person.
Release Static Projects: 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., North Community Building Door.
Post-Fair schedule
Saturday, July 15 Free Gate
Release all 4-H Animals Projects: noon.
Release all 4-H & Adult Exhibits: 8 a.m., Exhibit Building.
4-H Livestock Auction: free lunch for buyers, 11 a.m., Pavilion
4-H Livestock Auction: noon, Pavilion.
Monday, July 17
4-H Fairgrounds Clean-up for 4-H Exhibitors and Families: 5:30 p.m.
