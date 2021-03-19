Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
James A. Alba, 43, of the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Alba was held without bond.
Kyle A. Gibson, 26, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gibson was held on $3,500 bond.
Jayden R. Hudson, 21, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0,08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Hudson was held without bond.
Maria D. Nelson, 29, of the 200 block of South Oak Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:06 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Nelson was held on $2,500 bond.
Paul A. Sykes, 31, Wolcottville, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
