Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Joanna M. Baker, 31, of the 2200 block of South Lakeshore Drive, Albion, was arrested at 9:20 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft-shoplifting with a prior unrelated conviction for theft for conversion, a Level 6 felony. Baker was held on $2,500 bond.
Jason C. Graf, 51, of the 700 block of Weber Road, Albion, was arrested at 8:23 a.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Graf was held without bond.
Katie L. Hogan, 28, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:33 a.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Hogan was held on $1,000 cash bond.
Hunter R. Rickenbach, 26, of the 100 block of South Pearl Street, Trafalgar, was booked at 9:28 a.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Kyle L. Weeks, 39, of the 300 block of North York Street, Albion, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Thursday by Albion police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Weeks was held on $2,500 bond.
Brody D. Benson, 22, of the 2900 block of Newport Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Sunday by Avilla police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Benson was held on $2,500 bond.
Ronnie G. Daughterty Jr., 35, of the 300 block of East Pike Street, Roan, was booked at 9:01 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Roberto Flores Jr., 38, of the 300 block of North Harrison Street, Syracuse, was booked at 1:30 p.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
David J. Goble, 26, of the 9300 block of East Baseline Road, Avila, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Saturday by Albion police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Goble was held on $2,500 bond.
Taron T. Swazer, 20, of the 5900 block of South Bend Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony and criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony. Swazer was held without bond.
Varen P. Minier Jr., 52, of the 9300 block of North Steinbarger Lake Drive, Wawaka, was arrested at 12:06 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of battery-bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. Minier was held on $2,500 bond.
