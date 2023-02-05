ALBION — It's a recipe opposing girls basketball teams have been all too familiar with this season:
• A stifling Central Noble defense.
• Clutch play from Cougar seniors Abby Hile, Meghan Kiebel and Madison Vice.
The Cougars cooked it all together in winning a Class 2A Sectional championship on Saturday, knocking off a game Westview squad, 44-28.
The win improved Central Noble to 24-2 on the season. Westview finished 10-15.
"I'm happy for the girls," first-year coach Sam Malcolm said. "Happy to be a part of it."
Central Noble will face the South Central (Union Mills) at 1 p.m. at the Winamac Regional.
Central Noble players stormed the court following Saturday's victory in Albion.
The Cougars limited Westview to 10-for-30 (33.3%) shooting from the field and forced 15 turnovers. Central Noble had nine turnovers and went 18-for-41 from the floor for 43.9%. The Cougars used a 7-1 run to start the third quarter and Westview got no closer than 10 the rest of the way.
"It's unreal," Vice said of winning the secional title. "I don't have any words."
Vice may have been caught up in the moment, but it was the only time she was caught off-guard during her team's sectional run.
Vice closed out the sectional with a 17-point, eight-rebound performance vs. Westview, going 7-for-10 from the field.
She had plenty of help from Kiebel with 13 points and four rebounds, and Hile, who went 5-for-6 from the floor in scoring 10 points to go with eight rebounds.
Westview was led in scoring by freshman Mykayla Mast's 12 points. Junior Hope Bortner and senior Sara Lapp both scored six.
Lapp had scored five first-half points to keep Westview within striking distance at the half, 27-18.
Malcolm switched up defensive assignment at the break, putting Vice on Lapp. It worked like a charm as Vice limited Lapp to one field goal attempt in the final 16 minutes.
Lapp's only points of the second half came on a free throw to start the third that make it 27-19 with 7:43 to play in the quarter.
But Kiebel knocked down a three-pointer at the 7:18 mark. Vice then scored at 5:57 and again at 4:38 to extend the margin to 34-19.
Westview got five straight points from Mast, but the Warriors never got within single digits in the second half.
In the final two quarters, Central Noble's defense limited Westview to 3-for-14 shooting from the field, 21.4%, as the Cougars worked a lot of clock on most possessions.
"It's focus," Kiebel said of her team's defensive intensity. "We just focus on the player (we're matched up with) for the whole game. We just put out head down and go to work"
Hile converted on all three of her field goal attempts in the fourth quarter to keep Westview at bay.
"It feels great," Hile said. "I was counted on and could do what I needed."
"Abby just has a knack for being in the right place at the right time," Malcolm said. "And her teammates found her."
Central Noble started strong offensively out of the game, with Kiebel getting a three-pointer at the 7:47 mark. A Hile basket made it 5-0.
Following a Lapp free throw, Kiebel knocked down her second triple of the contest, setting a new single-season program record with her 73rd three-pointer of the season.
The old record of 72 had been held by Sydney Freeman and Heidi Stohlman.
Kiebel added another three to extend her team's lead to 13-4 with 19 seconds left in the opening period.
Mast scored for Westview to end the stanza and the Cougars led 13-6 after one.
The Warriors were never able to getting any closer than those seven points the rest of the game.
But Westview kept Central Noble from extending the margin to greater than 11 for the first half.
"Westview's better than their record," Malcolm said. "They gave it a good fight."
South Central
South Central (23-3) won the Rensselaer Central Class 2A Sectional, claiming a 52-40 decision over LaVille (19-7) in Saturday's finale. The Satellites won the Winamac Regional in 2020 and also won a sectional in 2019.
Central Noble's sectional title was the first for the program since winning three straight from 2017-2019. The Cougars won regional titles all three of those years, winning the Class 2A state title in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.