KENDALLVILLE — Historic preservation enthusiasts across the state have a chance to learn a bit more about Kendallville and its downtown revitalization progress thanks to a two-page spot in this spring’s Indiana Preservation magazine.
The six-issue-per-year magazine produced by Indiana Landmarks features a story about the state’s PreservINg Main Street grant and how the two winning communities — Kendallville and Brookville — are advancing with plans for their $2 million grant projects.
Featuring a photo of South Main Street from WhatchamaCAKES to the Strand Theatre, the piece gives some history on the grant and its purpose and checks in with the two communities who are approaching the time to start putting out bid packages and get to construction.
“We were looking at how to create a sustainable preservation ethic while giving communities the tools they need to support investment in the long term,” Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs Director of Strategic Initiatives Andrea Kern said in the article. “You could see how passionate those in Kendallville and Brookville were about their communities. It was obvious when we toured them that the money invested there would be leveraged well.”
Indiana Landmarks was one of the state partners involved in working with the winning communities along with OCRA and Indiana Humanities. Landmarks has played an integral role this year in helping Kendallville set up its historic preservation commission and continues to provide staff support for that new board.
The story notes that not only has Kendallville been planning to use the $2 million for facade work, but that the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission has also put up $300,000 additional dollars for similar projects.
“I feel like this is a gamechanger for our Main Street,” Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe told Landmarks. “I hope this will attract more people to move to Kendallville or visit. I’m excited about the opportunities it will bring.”
Kendallville received applications from 25 building owners wanting to take advantage of the generous 85% grant with 15% matching funds, more work than the city had available in the $2 million grant.
The city prioritized projects based on their impact, first selected a Top 10 to have architects review and design. Once cost estimates were formed for the work building owners wanted, the city found it had more cushion and picked up another five buildings for consideration in the grant.
Bid documents are expected to be drawn up by the end of this month and put out to contractors. The city will seek to hire one general contractor who will oversee work on all 15 properties, with the projects expected to be wrapped up by sometime next year.
It’s a huge project and an aggressive timeline for Kendallville, but ideally will make a substantial and sizable makeover for downtown.
The May/June issue of Indiana Preservation is available online for free at indianalandmarks.org/resources/indiana-preservation.
