LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Commissioners agreed to put pen to paper this morning and voted to approve a plan to update the county’s comprehensive community plan, committing $100,000 in county funds toward that project.
Octavia Yoder, the executive director of the LaGrange County Community Foundation, appeared before the commissioners Monday morning to push for the new comprehensive county plan.
Foundation staff recently conducted a listening tour across LaGrange County to better understand where LaGrange County residents hope to see the county grow in the next 10 years, and what programs and projects they support.
Commissioner Larry Miller said the last comprehensive plan commissioned by the county was completed in 2010, and later updated in 2015.
The foundation is applying for a $100,000 matching grant from the Lilly Endowment to help pay for the creation of a new comprehensive plan. The deadline to complete that paperwork is March 13. Along with committing $100,000 toward the plan, the commissioners also will be drafting a letter of support to be given the foundation that will be part of the grant application presented to the Lilly Endowment.
Miller called having a chance to apply for the matching grant to complete a community plan a great opportunity.
In other matters, the commissioners gave the LaGrange County Parks Department permission to have the Atwood Beach property assessed for its value as the park’s department prepared to sell that property.
Atwood Beach is one of the oldest properties in the parks department, but recently, the concrete approach to the water was severely damaged by a falling tree. The cost to repair the concrete stairway that leads from the beach’s parking lot to the water was deemed excessive because those repairs would have to meet new Americans with Disabilities requirements which would include a new electric wheelchair lift.
With Dallas Park beach only a mile away, the park department has opted to sell the property as is rather than repair it.
The commissioners also gave the Surveyor’s Office permission to purchase a new truck from Max Platt Ford in Kendallville for $33,057.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.