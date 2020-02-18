Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Vincent H. Chilcote, 22, of the 10900 block of East U.S. 20, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:51 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Chilcote was held without bond.
Nicholas A. Crager, 24, of the 2600 block of Rupp Street, Woodburn, was booked at 7:45 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Dilraj S. Mann, 26, of the 100 block of North Singing Quail Court, Columbia City, was arrested at 9:56 a.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license-second offense. Mann was held without bond.
Clayton H. Slone, 51, of the 600 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Slone was held on $2,500 bond.
Edwin E. Ackerman, 56, of the 300 block of South Garrison Street, Ashley, was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Class A misdemeanor. Ackerman was held without bond.
Brandon R. Bentley, 23, of the 10200 block of Mildred Avenue, Leo, was book at 9:37 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Cory J. Chapala, 31 of the 6100 block of Schlatter Road, Leo, was arrested at 5 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction for that offense; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment. Chapala was held on $2,500 bond.
Aaron L. Gans, 32, of the 3600 block of West C.R. 700S, Claypool, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Saturday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Junior W. Phillips II, 47, of the 5500 block of East C.R. 800N, Kendallville, was booked at 9:18 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Edwin E. Ackerman, 56, of the 300 block of South Garrison Street, Ashley, was arrested at 7:10 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Travis L. Lepley 19, of the 200 block of West DePot Street, Hudson, was arrested at 5:47 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and minor in possession of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. Lepley was held without bond.
Chance M. Sturdivant, 22, of the 1400 block of Spring Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony. Sturdivant was held without bond.
Lindsey Upright, 27, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jessica N. Atkins, 26, of the 3100 block of East U.S. 6, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:12 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Atkins was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.