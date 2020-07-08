KENDALLVILLE — The last formality for establishing single hauler residential garbage collection within the city is complete.
The Kendallville Common Council approved ordinance 1223, Tuesday night on third reading amending provisions of the city’s solid waste ordinance. The approval of the ordinance was one of two items on a short agenda.
The ordinance states the rules and regulations for the single hauler system, which will begin in 2021.
The council approved a five-year contract with Noble County Disposal to provide trash and recycling services for city residents on June 16.
The move will mark the end of households having to individually contract for their own garbage service, as Noble County Disposal will now serve all residents in the city, beginning after the first of the year.
The final numbers about what that will cost every user is not finalized yet. The cost of services — weekly trash pickup, every-other-week recycling and twice-annual bulk pickup — will be about $12.50.
The approval of the ordinance changes was the final step in a plan that started in April 2018. More than two years ago, city leaders presented the plan to move toward citywide trash service.
A main impetus for the plan was to help with city cleanliness, as Kendallville code enforcement found that the vast majority of junk, trash and debris complaints made by citizens are for residences that did not have any active trash service. The issue also reduces wear and tear on the city’s streets as several different haulers currently pick trash up throughout the week.
The second piece of business was the approval of the 2020 Title VI Implementation Plan. The annual approval of the Title VI plan allows the city to apply for federally funded grants.
