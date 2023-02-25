MONGO — LaGrange County emergency management officials asked homeowners within a half-mile radius of a Friday morning crash of a fully loaded propane truck to evacuate their homes. The accident occurred on State Road 3 about two miles south of its intersection with U.S. 20 around 7:50 a.m. and closed the road for nearly five hours.
The name of the driver was not released. The truck was owned and operated by Amerigas out of Kendallville.
According to Bill Morr, the director of the LaGrange County Emergency Management Agency, the truck’s driver was heading north along SR 3 just south of the road’s intersection with C.R. 200S when he encountered water spilling out of a farm field onto the road. Morr said witnesses told officials the truck’s drive moved cautiously into the left lane to avoid the water, traveling no more than 30 miles an hour, but hit a patch of ice when he attempted to return to the northbound lane and lost control of the truck.
The truck then spun around before crossing the southbound lane and landed in the ditch along the west side of the road, rolling over.
Morr said it was not possible to offload the propane while the truck was on its side. Because of the danger presented when moving a loaded propane truck, officials decided to contact all residences within a half-mile radius of the scene and ask them to evacuate the area. Using the Sheriff’s Office drone, it was determined that there were 16 homes within that radius. LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to contact all those homeowners.
State Road 3 was shut to allow emergency crews to first evaluate and then safely upright the truck. Morr said at no time did any propane leak from the truck.
The road was reopened at about 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office and LaGrange County Emergency Management Agency were assisted at the scene by the Stroh Fire Department, the Mongo Fire Department, Parkview EMS, the Indiana Department of Transportation, LaGrange County Highway Department, and Bill’s Towing.
