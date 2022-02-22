Home construction might be booming in Indiana, but that’s not the case in Noble County, yet, at least.
Home construction in 2021 declined slightly as compared to 2020, even as other communities across the state are seeing renewed vigor in home building.
New home construction prices continue to climb across the county, although home prices were mixed community to community this year.
Despite the small drop in new permits last year, Noble County is poised to see more construction this year as a few new developments are coming online — most notably a larger subdivision in Kendallville — and should be ready to build starting this spring.
In total, Noble County had 116 new home starts in 2021, which was down slightly from 125 permitted in 2021. The 116 permits is higher than 99 in 2019 and 112 in 2017. but lower than 141 in 2018.
Unincorporated Noble County saw an increase in homes permitted to 74, up from 62 in 2020, but all of the cities and towns experienced a drop in permits year-over-year.
Ligonier led once again with 17, down from 21 in 2020; Kendallville and Avilla both dropped to 10 homes after both having 15 each in 2020; while Rome City dropped to three from six in 2020 and Albion fell to just two housing starts after having six in 2020, too.
Indiana home builders have been busy elsewhere in the state, but that growth is just not happening in Noble County, where communities have little available space for new home construction.
While Noble County saw a drop in permits, Allen County saw a 39.5% spike in single-family homes, rising to 1,770 starts from 1,269 in 2020. Allen County does has a population about eight times larger than Noble County, but it’s housing construction figures were more than 15 times as high.
Noble County does have some improving prospects, however, with some new housing developments opening up.
Chief among those is the new Noble Creek subdivision in Kendallville, which has 72 planned lots and is being developed by Lancia Homes. Although the land was purchased in early 2020, earth moving and infrastructure work started in summer 2021. That groundwork is still ongoing and the development hasn’t had a model home go up yet and no lots are being developed yet.
Ligonier’s Park Meadow subdivision, which helped Ligonier put up more than 20 homes in 2020, continues to build out, while the small Village of White Oaks in Albion is also finally about ready to start building.
While housing starts stalled this year, home prices haven’t as the average build cost of new homes in Noble County continued to rise, hitting an average of more than $288,000.
Home prices are up nearly 50% since 2017, when the average cost in the county was just about $200,000. That countywide average has been rising steadily every year since — $223,000 in 2018, $225,000 in 2019, $248,000 in 2020.
Although housing starts haven’t increased yet, Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman said he’s optimistic to see more building coming soon.
But local governments and the economic development corporation are taking a more proactive approach to getting new housing, primarily by trying to work with developers to defray the pre-construction costs for builders.
“We are having some conversations with the READI Indiana funding and we’ve got several projects we’ve submitted as part of that that would potentially help development and bring the cost of development,” Gatman said. “If we help pay for the infrastructure, that’s the conversation we’ve been having with a number of builders, if we involve ourselves with that role, does it make it more attractive to build?”
Because construction costs have gone up so much — a $300,000 home is a tall order for a first-time home buyer to afford even with very low interest rates — efforts to reduce the cost of putting in water, sewer, electric, streets, etc. can help reduce lot prices for buyers. That’s only part of the cost of a new home and rising material costs have played a large role in inflating the cost of housing, but every little bit helps, Gatman said.
Gatman said he’s had meetings with housing developers talking about ways that local governments can help reduce that cost and he said developers have walked away with a positive outlook.
Housing has been and continues to be a major limiting factor for growth in Noble County. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Noble County had slight negative growth over the past decade and housing stock is one factor that’s led to population stagnation.
There’s plenty of opportunity, however, Gatman said.
“We import a ton of workers,” he said. “A lot of workers commute to Noble County, several thousands every day. We would only need a fraction of those workers. ... If we don’t have a place for those folks to live, it’s really hard to imagine them moving to take work in Noble County.”
