KENDALLVILLE — The pandemic days of free school lunches for all students are over, which has meant the return of lunch accounts driven into the red.
On Wednesday, school board members heard comment from a parent and candidate seeking a seat on the board claims of the return of what’s been deemed nationally as “lunch shaming.”
Faye Kline, who is one of two candidates running for the open Wayne Township seat on the board along with Jennifer Hornberger, spoke during the public comment period to address the issue she’s been hearing about from parents and students while on the campaign trail.
Kline described claims of students at East Noble High School who have lunch accounts that have been drawn deep into the red having to wait around until the end of the lunch service to be given a cold sandwich in lieu of a regular lunch.
The practice picked up national attention before the COVID-19 pandemic as many schools had policies in place that students would be given a substitute lunch if their account was too deeply overdrawn. Critics of those policies argued students suffered harm from being singled out with the sparse lunches, or cases even when their regular school lunch would be taken away at the end of the register in front of other children.
The issue went by the wayside when the pandemic hit, however, both because schools were out but even when they returned, many were able to qualify for federal COVID-19 benefits allowing them to provide free meals to all students regardless of income.
Delinquent accounts can add up. In August 2018, East Noble staff reported they had about $64,000 in unpaid fees at the end of the 2017-18 school year for categories including lunches, textbook rental or miscellaneous charges, about 7.6% of the district’s total anticipated collections. West Noble had $28,000 in unpaid fees, while Central Noble had $16,000 unpaid.
Kline asked that East Noble consider alternatives in the lunchroom and seek new ways to try to collect from parents, albeit while acknowledging how challenging that process likely is for some.
“These kids should just not be the ones to suffer,” Kline said, adding later, “At some point we need to admit that if these kids are not able to eat a nutritious meal at home, they’re not eating a nutritious meal at school.”
While free meals for all have ended, low-income families can still apply for free or reduced-price lunches if they meet income qualifications.
A household of four earning less than $49,000 per year can qualify for reduced prices, according to the online application available from the East Noble website.
In other business Wednesday, the East Noble School Board:
• Heard public comment from Eva and Bret Carpenter. Eva Carpenter accused the district of teaching her girls racism through materials being taught in the classroom, but did not include any specifics about what grade or class it was occurring. Bret Carpenter relayed a long list of grievances he has previously aired at school board meeting, including claims he was fired from a past position for reporting an alleged undocumented worker at the school and accused the school of distributing obscene material to students.
• Heard public comment from student Jude Parks, who asked the board about their stances on curriculum, critical race theory and transgenderism. Since public comment is designed for citizen comment only and not a dialogue with board members, he received no answers during the meeting and expressed no opinions of his own on the topics.
• Heard public comment from longtime East Noble High School English teacher Charlie Barber, who reported students were preparing for the PSAT and how teachers stress the importance of exams even to students who have no immediate plans to pursue post-secondary education, stating it’s worth getting done in the event that they may want to pursue higher education somewhere later in life.
• Approved school improvement plans and the 2023 budget. East Noble has a $38.9 million for next year, with about $25.7 million in the education fund, about $8.5 million in the operations fund and about $3.2 million in debt payments.
• Approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations — Stacy Poage, instructional assistant at Rome City Elementary; Lura Pepple, assistant unified basketball coach at East Noble High School; Ashley Browand, assistant cheer coach at ENHS; Dylan Medley, assistant boys’ soccer coach at ENHS.
Reassignments — Shannon Leman, instructional assistant at Avilla Elementary School to guidance secretary at ENHS; Wendy Warren, from kindergarten teacher at Rome City to dean of students at Rome City; Ryan Worman, from resource instructional assistant at ENHS to functional life skills assistant at ENHS; Katelyn Walker, from instructional assistant at Rome City to special education instructional assistant at Rome City; Nathan Jones, from varsity assistant boy’s baseball coach to junior varsity head baseball coach at ENHS.
New hires — Kylie Walter, special education instructional assistant at Wayne Center Elementary; Taylor Klopfenstein, instructional assistant at Rome City; Kayla Anderson, part-time special education teacher at South Side Elementary; Jennifer “Arin” Grissam, skills for success teacher at North Side Elementary; Astasia Wallen, instructional assistant at North Side; Iain Scoular, instructional assistant at Rome City; Hope Gierhart, custodian at Wayne Center; Mark Summers, route driver for East Noble School Corp.; Nicole Boese and Hannah Mason, co-coaches for the math bowl team at North Side; Elaine Herbst, sixth-grade girls basketball coach at ENMS; Mark Foster, percussion sponsor for the winter percussion competition band at ENHS; Joel Pippenger, assistant wrestling coach at ENMS; Jo Smith, robotics club co-sponsor at ENHS; Nate Hathway, sixth-grade boys basketball coach at ENMS; Alexis Ward, assistant cheer coach for ENHS; Meleah Kunkel, assistant girls basketball coach at ENHS; Nate Weimer, assistant wrestling coach at ENHS; Jake Weimer, assistant wrestling coach at ENHS; Ryan Worman, head boys soccer coach at ENMS.
