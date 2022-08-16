ALBION — The county budgeting hearing process goes something like this:
The department heads come before the county council, selling their budget like a proud parent talking about how beautiful their daughter is.
The county council’s job? To say, “Yeah, she’s not that pretty.”
The Noble County Council opened its budget hearing process Monday with not a lot of “pretty” to pass along.
Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel told the council that it would need to cut $1.25 million from the general fund asked for by department heads, based on revenue projections provided by the county’s accounting consultant.
Last year’s general fund budget as approved by the state was approximately $15.4 million.
Jeff Peters, the county’s accounting representative, estimated general fund revenues in 2023 will be approximately $15.82 million, an increase of 2.7%.
“That’s an estimated revenue stream,” Knafel told the council. “It could be more, it could be less.”
Earlier this summer, the state had recommended department heads estimate their 2023 budgets with a 5% growth quotient. The council
The department heads, in total, submitted proposed budgets of approximately $17.1 million, an increase of approximately 10% over last year’s approved figures.
Knafel said that while the county has $6 million in the bank to make up for any shortfall, she recommended the council members “stay within your revenue stream.”
The Noble County Council voted unanimously June 6 to tell department heads to budget for 4.5% raises for county employees next year.
Budget hearings conclude Wednesday. Once the budget is formally passed by the county council, it will be sent to the state for approval.
The council will likely have to go line-by-line to come up with the necessary cuts.
According to Knafel, many department heads budgeted for higher-than-recommended salary increases.
That includes the judiciary. The judges’ salaries are set by — and paid for by — the state.
But the people who work for the judges come out of the county’s general fund budget. Each judge has four employees.
Based on a 4.5% raise, the four workers in Clouse’s office were scheduled to impact the general fund to the tune of a combined $164,084.
Clouse had submitted an overall salary cost for those four employees of $171,966, an increase of 4.8% above what the council had told department heads to budget.
The other judges were going to be proposing similar increases for their court employees, Clouse said.
“I really legitimately feel it is justified,” Clouse said of the pay bump. “They’re taking their jobs very seriously.”
He pointed to other county employees with similar responsibilities being paid more, setting up a competition of sorts between county departments for employees.
Councilman Jerry Jansen said if the court workers have more responsibility, then their salaries should have been refigured by the council’s factoring committee.
Due to changes the judges have implemented in their Court Appoint Special Advocate and Guardian Ad Litem programs, Clouse said his overall budget — even with the higher wage ask — would drop from $286,158 to $267,104, a decrease of 10.2%.
“I’m trying to be a good shepherd of the money,” Clouse said.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber was next up for his portion of the budget hearings. His overall budget between the sheriff’s department and jail was up between 8%-9% for 2023 vs. 2022, Weber said.
Fuel costs have caused his department to nearly double its expected expenditures for that line item.
“I have no idea where we’re going with (gas prices),” Weber told the council.
He also pointed to skyrocketing costs for feeding inmates.
In 2022, he budgeted $200,000 for feeding inmates. His new budget called for an increase to $240,000, but that will likely fall very short. His food costs have been averaging $30,000 per month, or an annual figure of approximately $360,000.
Weber pointed out that the Indiana Department of Corrections has minimum requirements for food provided to inmates.
The council has already approved $5,000 increases in base pay for jailers, transport officers and the work release coordinator.
For jailers, that amounted to a 12.5% increase. The pay jump was needed in an effort to retain and attract employees.
Weber asked that that increase not be touched in budget cuts.
“We want public safety to be strong,” Council president Denise Lemmon said.
Weber expressed appreciation for that, and added that he understood the difficult spot the council was in regarding the overall budget cuts necessary.
“I don’t want to be in your shoes,” he said.
