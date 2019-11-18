SOUTH BEND — A 45-year-old LaGrange County man was killed Sunday morning in a single vehicle accident south of Mishawaka/South Bend.
Michael Maskow, of Howe, died after he was thrown from the black Toyota truck he was driving along the U.S. 20 Bypass about 8:40 a.m. Sunday.
Maskow was driving east when according to witnesses he suddenly veered left and struck the median wall, causing his truck to flip. Maskow was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics arriving a short time later.
A female passenger in the truck survived, and was treated for head and neck injuries and a possible broken ankle. Her name was not released.
Police believe speed played a major role in the accident. A Saint Joseph County Police Department spokesman said witnesses told officers that Maskow had just passed another vehicle when his truck sharply veered to the left, striking the median wall.
Maskow did not possess a valid Indiana driver’s license at the time of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.