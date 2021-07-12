KENDALLVILLE — City and county leaders will join contractors to break ground on a new industrial shell building on Thursday.
The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the construction site at 555 W. Ohio St., the northwest corner of Ohio Street and Weston Avenue.
The shell building will be a $2.2 million structure covering 75,000 square feet with 30-foot tall ceilings. The project is being built on speculation of future industrial development and economic development officials expect the building could sell fast and be filling with a new firm quickly after its completion.
A shell building is just like it sounds, the shell of an industrial business location. The building will be built initially with a concrete floor, four walls, a roof and some other utility connections, but would otherwise be left open until the building is sold.
Construction on that first phase is expected to be wrapped up by January 2022.
After being sold, the building will then be finished out to the needs of tenant and that finishing process is likely to add upward of another $1 million in investment to the building.
The building should give Noble County one strong lead on new site selection leads, as Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman has previously said the county typically has to pass on upward of 80% of leads due to lack of buildings or sites that meet the qualifications.
The modern-sized shell building should instantly become Noble County’s best prospect and will likely rise to one of the top sites available in all of northeast Indiana.
Kendallville granted a 10-year tax break on the new real property development to help defray the tax cost of the building over the first decade.
The modified schedule on that abatement has a 0% tax rate for the first two years, before taxes phase-in progressively over the remaining eight.
