LAGRANGE — Coming out of high school and even college, Tara Heign wasn’t sure just what she wanted to do with her life.

But working at Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office, and watching and working with the lawyers there who handle Elkhart’s criminal prosecution, Heign said she discovered her path in life, and so at 30, she started working to earn her law degree.

Heign recently joined the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s staff as the third attorney on that staff. She joins Prosecutor Travis Glick and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Bostain handling the task of the prosecutor's official duties.

A Middlebury native, Heign has deep roots in LaGrange County. Her great-great-grandfather was Jacob Heign, a renowned blacksmith. His son, Bob, was a wagon builder who became a well-regarded mechanic. Bob Heign operated a garage and gas station in Brighton for decades.

But Heign will tell you, her path to a legal degree wasn’t typical. She didn’t grow up dreaming to be a lawyer. But that, she said, makes her a good attorney. She was working as an assistant at the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office and started to admire the work of the office’s staff of prosecutors. Several of them, Heign added, encouraged her to go to law school.

“I started working as a legal assistant over there and became friends with a couple of the attorneys and they started talking to me about being going to law school," she said. “So I decided to take the leap and started law school.”

Heign attended and graduated from Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan.

“I started going on weekends while I worked full-time. In my last year of law school I worked part-time and attended law school full-time," she explained.

She graduated from Cooley in May of 2019 and passed the bar in July of that year. In October, she landed a job with the Elkhart County Prosecutors’ office, handling traffic and misdemeanor cases. She said she loved the work.

"I didn't go to law school until I was 30. I lived a life before that - I worked as a bartender, I worked in restaurants, I was a paralegal working in child support - I dealt with people from all walks of life, and I think that gave me strength,” Heign said. "The people skills I developed from jobs I've had in the past have been extremely helpful."

It was while she was working in Elkhart that she started looking for a house, and found one, in LaGrange. She commuted to work in Elkhart for two years and then learned of an opening for an attorney in the LaGrange County Prosecutor's Office, applied, and was hired.

She’s quick to admit the responsibilities of a deputy prosecutor are different in LaGrange County than in Elkhart County. For starters, Elkhart has a staff of more than 20 deputy prosecutors, while only three share the workload in LaGrange.

"Coming from a bigger office to a smaller office has been an adjustment," she said. "Now I have a higher caseload of felonies, I do child support, traffic, and misdemeanors. My caseload is larger, but I'm more involved here in the operations of the office, which I enjoy."

Heign said she also believes she’s making more of a difference here as well.

“I feel like I’m having more of an impact here than I did in Elkhart,” she added. “I always wanted to be a prosecutor. I love helping my community, putting the bad guys away.”

LaGrange County Prosecutor Travis Glick said Heign fits well in the prosecutor’s office.

“I think she has a strong background that really compliments the backgrounds that I have and Michelle has,” he said. “I think her career path really compliments the difference that Michelle and I bring to the table. And I’ve always found that if we get as much diversity of experience into this office, we’ll have unique ways of looking at and resolving the issues that come into play.”