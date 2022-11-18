KENDALLVILLE — The Friendship Food Pantry, part of Common Grace Ministries, is the beneficiary of bread loaves baked by East Noble Middle School students in teacher Kim Desper’s Family and Consumer Sciences class.
Kitchen teams in all of Desper’s classes had to mix and knead the dough, then shape and bake two loaves, with at least one a braided loaf. All 40 loaves will be wrapped and donated to Friendship Food Pantry in time for Thanksgiving.
The project, called “Bake for Good,” is sponsored in schools nationwide by King Arthur Baking Company. The company donates white and wheat flour to classrooms to abke bread for charities, and every student gets a “Bake for Good” recipe book and dough scraper to take home.
On Monday, students practiced their measuring skills to get the right amounts of warm water, flour, sugar, yeast, vegetable oil and salt to mix the dough.
Desper demonstrated the fold-push-turn method of kneading, then each kitchen team took turns kneading their dough for a full five minutes. The dough then went into a well-oiled bowl to rise.
The dough was covered with plastic wrap and popped into refrigerator overnight to hold it for baking in Wednesday’s class.
Desper removed the bowls from the refrigerator Wednesday, timing it so that each class’s bowls of dough were at room temperature by class time. Students watched a video that demonstrated how to shape a basic loaf and how to make a fancier braided loaf.
The girls understood the braiding technique right away because of hair styling, but the boys were a little mystified. Watching the video again helped make the three-piece technique easier to understand.
Each team was required to make at least one braided loaf and one basic loaf, or two braided loaves.
Students placed their loaves, two to a cookie sheet on a lining of parchment paper to prevent sticking. The loaves were set aside for 30 minutes to rise before going into a 375-degree F. oven for 30 minutes of baking.
Most students said they had never baked bread before. Because all of these 40 loaves were being given to the food pantry, students didn’t get a chance to taste their work. Some students asked Desper whether they could bake again so they could test the bread for themselves, and she agreed to repeat the lab.
Angie Kidd of Common Grace Ministries will visit classes on Monday, Nov. 21, to collect the loaves of bread and talk to students about the ministry to those in need.
“Volunteering is a standard for this class,” Desper said. “The pantry is overwhelmed by the bread donation.”
