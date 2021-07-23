KENDALLVILLE — Noble Trails will achieve a longtime goal soon in closing the gap on the Fishing Line Trail from Rimmel Road (C.R. 800N) to C.R. 450E.
Noble Trails boward member Jenna Anderson said the right of way along the former Indiana & Grand Rapids Railroad line has been acquired to build a half-mile section of the trail between the county roads. Excavation has begun on the section, which will get trail users off of the county roads and onto the safer former rail bed.
“The trail on the rail bed is much easier to excavate and put the trail in,” Anderson said.
Noble Trails is also working to acquire land north of Rome City that will extend the Fishing Line Trail to Wolcottville. Anderson said the hope is that the trail organization can work with Rome City leaders and the Indiana Department of Transportation during S.R. 9 construction work at Northport Road to develop a trail crossing for the highway. The trail will cross S.R. 9 north of the historic property of Mother of Mercy Center, once known as Kneipp Springs.
“Ideally a tunnel is best” for crossing a major highway, Anderson said.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is in the planning stages for the reconstruction of the Northport Road overpass into a grade-level intersection. Creating a tunnel crossing could be included in those plans, but there are other options for a crossing, too.
Noble Trails is also working to extend a trail south from Kendallville to Avilla, at least as far as the S.R. 3 curve to the east. The knotty problem there is figuring out how to cross the existing, dual-lane highway.
“The cost of a tunnel would have to be raised through private donors and state and local grants,” Anderson said.
It’s a monumental task, but not impossible. Noble Trails has a clear track record of partnering with other organizations to achieve mutual goals.
Noble Trails committed $120,000 to partner with the City of Kendallville to win an Indiana Next Level Trails grant of $428,784. The grant was announced March 4.
The city is expanding its Fairview Plaza Trail east toward Walmart. Noble Trails will extend its Fishing Line Trail from Friendly Village along U.S. 6 to connect with the Fairview trail. When that section is completed, the Fishing Line Trail will have a total of 11 miles of safe walking and biking from Rome City to Kendallville.
The Grand Army of the Highway Trail will go from Friendly Village south to Dowling Street, then go east on Dowling to Allen Chapel Road. The trail will then switch to the north side of U.S. 6 to connect to the Walmart shopping center.
With added trail miles and increased use, parking spaces have become a need. Noble Trails is partnering with the City of Kendallville to add parking on Riley Road near Lakeview Cemetery.
“Asphalt grindings from downtown paving will surface the lot at no cost to the city or to Noble Trails,” Anderson said. “The grindings will be recycled.”
Kendallville Iron & Metal has donated use of excavation equipment to create the parking space, which has been delayed by recent heavy rain.
Noble Trails is looking toward the future, too. Trail supporters are working to acquire right of way along C.R. 900N from the Sower Farmhouse on the west side of the Gene Stratton Porter State Historic Site westward to the north side of the former Limberlost Golf Course.
The trail organization also plans an extension of the Fishing Line Trail along the old railroad bed from the curve at Gene Stratton Porter northwest toward the south side of the former golf course.
Anderson said the current projects underway now will deplete most of the organization’s funds, but a fundraising committee is already at work.
Anderson said an announcement will come soon — perhaps in September — for a capital campaign with matching grant opportunities. Future projects could include the installation of trail counters to measure how many people are using the trails.
“We can show the use for grants,” Anderson said. “And how many lives are affected by the trails.”
Go to www.nobletrails.org to sign up for the organization’s newsletter.
