STROH — Christmas will be coming to several Stroh area families thanks to the efforts of the Stroh Volunteer Fire Department and the Stroh Lions Club.
The two organizations are once again joining forces to collect toys and food that will be donated to several area families in need.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, the men and women of the Stroh fire department will be hosting a toy drive in front of the Dollar General store in town. That drive kicks off at 8 a.m. and runs through noon. The department will be collecting new, unwrapped toys they’ll give to the children of local families in need this holiday season.
Tyler Terry, Stroh’s fire chief, said it’s just one way members of the fire department try to pay back some of the support they receive all year long from the Stroh community.
Working together with the Prairie Heights School District, the fire department learns of several families in the area that they believe could use a little help to make Christmas bright. This is the fourth year the fire department has held a toy drive. Each year, the department aimed to help about five families in the community.
“They just need a little help getting gifts for their children,” Terry said of the reason behind the toy drive. “We hold a one day toy drive in front of the Dollar General, and rely on the community to drop off unwrapped toys.”
The department needs a variety of toys, both boys’ and girls’ toys, from infant to teenager. Terry said the need for holiday help increased this year because of the local hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve done a pretty good job in the past couple of years of helping to meet those needs, and provide as many as five families with Christmas,” he explained.
Terry said his department is hoping to collect enough toys to fill the back of a pickup truck. Those toys will then be taken to the fire station where they are sorted and wrapped for delivery. The toys will be then divided up and delivered to each family on the Stroh fire department Christmas list. He adds that the Stroh community always seems to step up to support local organizations like the fire department.
In addition, the fire department has teamed up with the Stroh Lions Club and will include a food basket donated by the Lions Club to each family on their Christmas list.
The Lions Club traditionally hands out food baskets for Christmas to older residents and shut-in members of the community. On average, the club provides between 20 to 30 of those baskets each holiday season.
The basket contains canned goods, some dairy, and meat. This year, the Lions Club members worked with the people at the Mongo Food Pantry to secure items for the holiday food baskets.
Club member Aaron Pfafman said it just made sense for the Lions Club to join forces with the fire department to work together to help people in the community.
“We’ve done the food basket for years and years, and the last couple of years, the fire department has been collecting gifts for kids, and this year we noticed they were handing out gifts about the same time we were handing out food baskets, so we said hey, we’ve got some extra baskets, how about we work together? So this year, we met ahead of time and asked the fire department to tell us how many baskets they need,” Pfafman said.
Tyler said his department is hoping to see a big turnout for the toy drive and promises that every toy collected will find its way into the hands of a child in the community.
“We try to do more than just put out fires and respond to medical emergencies. We want to do a lot for the community, including community outreach programs like this. It’s just one of the ways we give back to the community,” Terry said. “Eleven months out of the year, the community does a great job of supporting and benefiting the fire department. This is just one way we can give back to the community for helping us out for the rest of the year.”
