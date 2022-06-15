ALBION — Everyone involved in a private-government project that would connect Round Lake and Big Long Lake via a large culvert has to be hoping the second time’s a charm.
On Monday, the Noble County Commissioners voted to advertise for construction bids for the project on Riley Road in northeastern Noble County.
According to Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, the bids will be due Sept. 23 and are expected to be opened at the commissioners’ meeting on Sept. 26.
It’s the second go-around on the project.
Bid specifications were sent out electronically to several contractors on Jan. 10. Bids were due on Feb. 25, with a scheduled opening date of Feb. 28.
No one bid on the project.
This time, the county is not specifying exactly how the structure should be built, giving contractors some flexibility. It is also scheduled to be a winter project, rather than a summer one, which could spur more interest since winters, generally, are not contractors’ busy season.
The association had approached the county and said it would like to see the current 5-foot culvert expanded to the point where a pontoon boat could traverse between the two bodies of water.
The Noble County Commissioners discussed the issue as early as March 2021.
Negotiations have the lake association contributing $250,000 per year over the next two years. The county’s portion would be $85,000.
County Coordinator Jackie Knafel had said the county’s cost of the project could come from the its CEDIT fund, rainy day fund or cumulative courthouse fund.
Smith said in March the current culvert is about at the age where it would need to be replaced regardless if the county partners with the lake association or not.
“We would have to do something,” Smith said at that time.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• Smith updated the commissioners on progress being made to obtain a stretch of property from a cooperative home owner in the Buena Vista subdivision to make way for a turnaround. The county is considering two options for remedying a situation which requires school buses to make three-point turnarounds because the former turnaround was discovered to be on private property.
One option would involve creating another turnaround the former turnaround altogether. The other option, favored by at least some residents, would involve the county taking over ownership of the private property where the old turnaround is located.
Regardless of which fix is chosen, the stretch of land from the cooperative landowner will be required, Smith said.
“We’re keeping our options open to remedy the situation out there,” Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said.
• Noble County Thrive to 5 Early Childhood Coalition Coordinator Jenna Anderson requested the commissioners consider using some of its American Rescue Plan monies to help prop up the county’s childcare system which is lacking in resources and availability.
Not having enough affordable childcare can inhibit a person from getting or keeping a job, leading to lost productivity and shrinking the county’s available work force.
She said the Lighthouse childcare facility in Ligonier has a waiting list of 60 children. The Kendallville Day Care Center has 49 children on its waiting list. Trinity United Methodist Church in Albion.
“Most of them it’s because of size,” Anderson said. “They’re out of space.”
Anderson pointed to a pilot program in Michigan which has seen a partnership between state, industry and parents to fund childcare centers equally.
Leatherman asked Anderson what Noble County’s contribution — if money is found — would go to.
Anderson said it could be used in a variety of ways, including a partnership to provide a building to be used for the effort or to provide scholarships for families who make too much money to get state aid but not enough to otherwise afford childcare.
The commissioners did not commit to using any ARP funds for the childcare effort, but Leatherman said if it did, it would have to be part of a joint venture.
The federal government is projected to send Noble County $9.2 million as part of its COVID relief package.
To date, a majority of that money has been earmarked:
• renovations to the Noble County Courthouse, to the tune of approximately $2 million-$3 million;
• repairs and roof replacement at the Noble County Jail, approximately $2.7 million-$3 million;
• replacing the septic system at the Noble County Office Complex-South on S.R. 9. The septic system is original to the building, which was built around the 1960s. County officials ball-parked that cost at $250,000 or so.
All prices are in flux right now, as labor and materials shortages and inflation have caused prices to skyrocket in some sectors.
