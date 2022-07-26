ALBION — The man accused of shooting and killing one person and shooting two others at a Kendallville gas station in 2021 has reached a preliminary agreement with prosecutors that would cap his time spent in prison at 85 years.
Matthew Rodriguez, 25, of Kendallville had been set for a final pre-trial conference on Tuesday in Noble Superior Court I. Instead, it was announced that a plea deal had been reached.
The plea deal included an admission of guilt on charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.
Noble Superior Court 1 Judge Steven Clouse took the plea deal under advisement. A decision on whether to accept the plea will be made at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 23. If Clouse accepts the agreement, sentencing would immediately follow.
As part of that proposed plea agreement, Rodriguez admitted in open court Tuesday to shooting three people with a handgun at the Gallops gas station on U.S. 6 just before midnight on Sunday, June 27, 2021, killing Justin Smead and wounding Alyssa Jeffries and Blake Lewis.
Rodriguez’s attorney, Kevin Likes, questioned Rodriguez about each individual shooting during Tuesday’s hearing, asking if he had committed the crimes alleged.
Rodriguez answered “yes,” to all three.
Authorities allege Rodriguez was in the gas station when Smead, Jeffries and Lewis entered. Security video shows one of the three appearing to exchange a glance with Rodriguez, who then followed them, then allegedly pulled out a handgun and began firing.
Rodriguez was familiar with the three, police said, but authorities have not publicly disclose a motive for the shooting.
Rodriguez allegedly fled the gas station and was on the run for about 48 hours before his vehicle was spotted at a rest stop in southeast Ohio by a state trooper. Police said Rodriguez barricaded himself in a rest stop bathroom for a short period before surrendering peacefully to authorities.
The rest stop is located near Athens, Ohio, about 4 1/2 hours from Kendallville in southeast Ohio.
At the time of his arrest, police recovered a 9-millimeter handgun from Rodriguez’s vehicle, court documents stated. During the investigation at Gallops, police recovered multiple 9-millimeter bullet casings following the shooting.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Rodriguez said he had suffered from a mental illness in the past. Clouse asked Rodriguez if he felt his past mental illness was affecting his judgement now, and Rodriguez answered negatively.
Clouse also questioned Likes as to whether his client was fully aware of the terms of the plea agreement.
“He fully understands everything,” Likes said.
Clouse then read the terms of the plea deal to Rodriguez, including the maximum executed sentence of 85 years in prison.
“Is that what you think you’re agreeing to?” Clouse asked the defendant.
“Yes,” Rodriguez answered.
The murder charge carries a sentencing range of 40-65 years in prison. The attempted murder counts have a sentencing range of 20-40 years.
The plea deal left it up to the discretion of Clouse whether the sentencing on each count would be served consecutively — or one after the other — or concurrently, which would allow them to be served at the same time.
If sentenced to the maximum, Rodriguez would not be eligible for parole until he had served 75% of that time, or just over 63 years.
For lesser level felonies, an inmate can accrue up to two days of credit for every day served under Good Time Credit guidelines. In murder and Level 1 felonies, that Good Time Credit requires three days to be served for every four days of the sentence.
If found guilty on all three counts, a consecutive sentence carried a combined range of 65-145 years in prison.
The minimum sentence Clouse could impose, if the plea agreement is accepted, is the 40-year minimum for a murder charge. That would require any time sentenced on the Level 1 felony attempted murder counts to be served concurrently — or at the same time — as the time given on the murder count.
