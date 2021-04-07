ALBION — According to court documents, authorities believe the man arrested following last week’s motorcycle-pickup crash may have been trying to reclaim a motorcycle he thought the victim had allegedly stolen from a mutual friend.
Kriss E. Bauman II, 34, of the 5300 North block of C.R. 400E, Kendallville, was officially charged Tuesday with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, in Noble Circuit Court. A Level 3 Felony carries a sentencing range of 3-16 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Citing a “high risk” initial assessment, Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer set Bauman’s bond at $100,000 during an initial hearing Tuesday.
Bauman said he would be hiring his own attorney.
Bauman had been arrested at 3:29 p.m. March 29 by Noble County police after the pickup he was allegedly driving eastbound on Lisbon Road struck a motorcycle being ridden eastbound by Wolcottville resident Lonnie J. Gibson Jr. 32, west of S.R. 3. The pickup allegedly ran over Gibson and the motorcycle.
Gibson was airlifted from the scene by Parkview Samaritan helicopter.
According to court documents, police were advised March 31 by Gibson’s mother that he “was suffering from a brain injury, three separate brain bleeds, several broken ribs, a broken foot, a broken jaw and lacerations.”
On March 31, Noble County Sheriff’s Department Detective Lt. Shawn Dunafin talked to the owner of the motorcycle Gibson had been riding.
According to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the case, the owner of the motorcycle told Dunafin, that “Bauman learned Mr. Gibson had stolen the motorcycle from (the owner’s) residence. (The owner) said Bauman told (the owner), ‘let’s go find him,’ but (the owner) said he did not want to do that because he was afraid Mr. Gibson would ‘destroy’ the motorcycle.”
The owner of the motorcycle told Dunafin “that he learned Bauman saw Mr. Gibson ‘on a back road... and chased him down.’”
A witness who saw the two vehicles pass by told police that the truck was “right on his butt,” according to court documents. “I mean he was chasing him hard.”
Shortly after the crash, Bauman allegedly told Kendallville Patrolman Ben Jones that Gibson “went around him and ‘started losing it,’ when he slammed on the brakes, causing (Bauman) to run over the motorcycle and Mr. Gibson,’ court records allege.
When asked if he’d been following Gibson, Bauman allegedly told Jones “he was ahead of me. I don’t know where he came from,” according to the affidavit.
According to the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the motorcycle had not been reported stolen at the time of the crash. A decision on whether or not to charge Gibson in the alleged theft of the motorcycle has not been made.
Bauman balked at the high bond during Tuesday’s hearing.
“I’ve lived here all my life,” Bauman told Kramer. “I don’t pose a threat. A $100,000 is a lot of money for anybody. Is there any way we could maybe go half?”
“I’m not negotiating with you,” Kramer told Bauman.
Bauman had been in Noble Superior Court II on March 25.
On May 13, 2020, Bauman had been charged with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of his license for life, a Level 5 felony. Bauman had also been charged with that offense, according to court records, on April 2, 2015, and June 16, 2015.
In the 2020 case adjudicated on March 25 of this year, Bauman was convicted of a lesser charge of violating his specialized driving privileges.
On Jan 8, 2013, Bauman was convicted of being a habitual traffic violator, a Class D felony. As part of his sentence, he lost his driver’s license for life.
On Nov. 15, 2017, he was granted special driving privileges which required he obtain a valid driver’s license or permit and provide the court with proof of financial responsibility. He was also ordered to appear at a review hearing on Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. to determine whether the specialized driving privileges should be extended.
The review hearing was held on July 31, 2020, in Noble Superior Court I. At that time, Judge Robert Kirsch extended Bauman’s specialized driving privileges indefinitely.
