ROME CITY — Officers with the Rome City Marshal’s Office could soon have another tool in their tool belt, giving them an extra level of protection.
Marshal Paul Hoffman presented two bids for body cameras and new in-car cameras for his officers during Monday night’s town council meeting.
“This is the direction things are going,” Hoffman said.
The body cameras give the officers additional support when dealing with the public on a daily basis.
“Without having this support it is our word against theirs,” he said.
All of Kendallville's police officers are equipped with body cameras and Ligonier recently decided in fall 2020 to equip its officers with cams. Albion, Avilla and the Noble County Sheriff's Department all utilize cams, too.
With two quotes in hand and one possibly on the way the town council and Hoffman agreed to wait until March to make a decision on the purchase of the cameras.
Hoffman said he is currently leaning toward cameras offered by WOLFCOM, which is currently used in over 1,500 law enforcement agencies.
The quote included a complete system featuring six body cameras, on premise storage, backup system, evidence management system, one in car camera, one cage camera and all of the mounting hardware. The system has a cost of around $14,000. After three years the town would incur a $1,200 annual fee plus a $500 recovery fee annually.
“I have had a chance to trial it (the equipment) and I like the way it works,” Hoffman said. “This one fits our needs.
The second quote was from PRO-VISION, which carries a higher price tag because of offering cloud storage, which comes with a monthly fee per camera. The third system, which Hoffman is waiting on a quote from is from Watchguard, a system that is used by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
With $20,000 in his equipment budget, Hoffman has $10,000 set aside for the purchase of the cameras.
During the meeting Hoffman also presented a year end report from 2020 and results of a town wide survey.
In 2020 officers with the department drove 1,356 fewer miles than 2019 and worked 200 fewer hours.
Hoffman attributes the changes in statistics to COVID-19 and more people staying at home.
The report showed that some categories saw a drastic decrease while others saw an increase from 2019 to 2020.
Officers wrote 54 traffic tickets in 2020 compared to 13 in 2019. Served 6 warrants in 2020 compared to 23 in 2019. The department saw a 28% decrease in complaints in 2020 responding to 316 compared to 439 in 2019.
The department also worked almost half as many cases with 33 in 2020 compared to 60 in 2019. Over the past 10 years cases have fluctuated between 33 and 103, which was recorded in 2010.
The department currently has two full-time officers, three part-time and one reserve officer.
To better the department Hoffman also sent out a survey to approximately 760 residents both full-time and seasonal, asking them to rate the department. The department received 263 returned surveys —188 permanent residents and 75 seasonal — which was lower than Hoffman would have liked.
“The results that were received were mainly positive, and reflected well on the department,” Hoffman said.
Nineteen residents reported they had been a victim of crime, while only eight of them reported a crime. The 19 reported 89% of them were property crimes with six thefts and four vandalism cases.
When asked if they feel safe in the community 93.15% of them said they do and 92.77% feel safe at home while sleeping. The majority of the returned surveys (507%) rated the department’s service as quality compared to 23.19% adequate.
“The marshal’s office is already working to address some of the issues that were mentioned (on the survey),” Hoffman said. “There are things that we are doing to try to answer some of their concerns.”
The only other piece of business Hoffman had was the approval of a waiver between the town and Wolcottville Police Department for the use of Rome City Marshal’s Office firearms range. The liability waiver was approved by both towns.
