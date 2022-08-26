Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Lenora L. Arnold, 48, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallvile, was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony’ possession of marij, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class B misdemeanor. Arnold was held on $2,500 bond.
Paula J. Henry, 61, of the 200 block of North Park Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia. Henry was released on her own recognizance.
Kristopher H. Krontz, 40, of the 300 block of North Elm Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Krontz was held without bond.
Santiago K. Rodriguez, 29, of the 300 block of Dalman Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Rodriguez was held on $2,500 bond.
James L. Severit, 41, of the 1500 block of East Kiser Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Severit was held without bond.
Christopher F. Wade, 32, of the 1900 block of East Allen Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia. Wade was also held on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Wade was held without bond.
Danny R. Hudnall, 51, of the 100 block of West High Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:09 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Hudnall was held on $2,500 bond.
Jack F. Wonderly, 65, of the 900 block of East C.R. 550N, Albion, was arrested at 1:09 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Wonderly was released on his own recognizance.
Tyler V. Wonderly, 33, of the 900 block of East C.R. 550N, Albion, was arrested at 9:07 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on three warrants charging a Class A misdemeanor; and a fourth warrant for which no charge information was provided. Wonderly was released on his own recognizance.
Skyler A. Woods, 28, of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 7:38 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. He was also held on two warrants charging Level 6 felonies. No further charging information provided. Woods was held without bond.
Callie E. Ziems, 31, of the 1200 block of North Ludwig Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:38 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Ziems was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.